A protester holds an "Abolish ICE" sign and a picture of Renee Good, who was fatally shot Wednesday while apparently driving her car toward a federal immigration officer. Good has been portrayed as an innocent observer, but new information indicates she was active in a nationwide activist group called "ICE Watch." (Genaro Molina - Los Angeles Times / Getty Images)

Renee Good Was a Member of 'ICE Watch' Group That's Active Around the Country: Report

 By Jack Davis  January 9, 2026 at 1:22pm
Renee Good, who was killed Wednesday during a confrontation with members of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, belonged to a group dedicated to antagonizing ICE agents in their efforts to round up illegal immigrants, according to a new report.

Fox News reported that it was told by Department of Homeland Security sources that Good was a member of “ICE Watch.”

The group, which Fox said it was told is active in many sanctuary cities, works to oppose, interfere with, and monitor ICE activity.

DHS sources said that the group’s members call themselves “legal observers” even as they interfere with ICE operations.

DHS said Good followed ICE agents to two other locations before she was shot in an incident that took place after she had blocked a street to interfere with ICE operations.

Fox said that groups such as ICE Watch in other communities have used vehicles to block ICE officers or strike them.

Good connected with activists opposed to ICE through Southside Family Charter School,  according to the New York Post.

The Post cited sources that said the woke school puts “social justice first” and prioritizes “involving kids in political and social activism,” multiple local sources said.

“She was a warrior. She died doing what was right,” a mother named Leesa, another parent connected to the school, told the news outlet.

The woman said Good “was trained against these ICE agents — what to do, what not to do, it’s a very thorough training.”

She said Good was taught “To listen to commands, to know your rights, to whistle when you see an ICE agent,” she added.

The New York Post report said Good’s local Ice Watch group “started out as a very loose confederation of anti-ICE activists, but has recently aligned itself with more radical organizations, including Twin Cities Ungovernables.”

ICE Watch has been encouraging its members to block streets near where Good was shot.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem has defended the ICE agent who shot Good.

“I would say that when these individuals use their vehicles to try to ram our law enforcement and put their lives in jeopardy, that law enforcement officer has to make a decision to protect his life and the individuals around him as well,” she said Thursday, according to The New York Times.

Noem said the agent involved “followed his training.”

