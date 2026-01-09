Renee Good Was a Member of 'ICE Watch' Group That's Active Around the Country: Report

Renee Good, who was killed Wednesday during a confrontation with members of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, belonged to a group dedicated to antagonizing ICE agents in their efforts to round up illegal immigrants, according to a new report.

Fox News reported that it was told by Department of Homeland Security sources that Good was a member of “ICE Watch.”

The group, which Fox said it was told is active in many sanctuary cities, works to oppose, interfere with, and monitor ICE activity.

DHS sources said that the group’s members call themselves “legal observers” even as they interfere with ICE operations.

🚨: #NEW: Renee Good wasn’t just a random “legal observer” mom. She was a member of ICE Watch, a radical group trained to monitor, block vehicles, and disrupt ICE operations in sanctuary cities. DHS sources confirm she was part of this anti-ICE activist network. Was she paid… pic.twitter.com/s5xIlcYFJy — Brandon Tatum (@TheOfficerTatum) January 9, 2026

DHS said Good followed ICE agents to two other locations before she was shot in an incident that took place after she had blocked a street to interfere with ICE operations.

Fox said that groups such as ICE Watch in other communities have used vehicles to block ICE officers or strike them.

Good connected with activists opposed to ICE through Southside Family Charter School, according to the New York Post.

The Post cited sources that said the woke school puts “social justice first” and prioritizes “involving kids in political and social activism,” multiple local sources said.

“She was a warrior. She died doing what was right,” a mother named Leesa, another parent connected to the school, told the news outlet.

The woman said Good “was trained against these ICE agents — what to do, what not to do, it’s a very thorough training.”

She said Good was taught “To listen to commands, to know your rights, to whistle when you see an ICE agent,” she added.

The New York Post report said Good’s local Ice Watch group “started out as a very loose confederation of anti-ICE activists, but has recently aligned itself with more radical organizations, including Twin Cities Ungovernables.”

ICE Watch has been encouraging its members to block streets near where Good was shot.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem has defended the ICE agent who shot Good.

.@Sec_Noem details the self-defense shooting in Minneapolis: “She then proceeded to weaponize her vehicle… The ICE officer, fearing for his life, and the other officers around him… fired defensive shots. He used his training to save his own life and that of his colleagues.” pic.twitter.com/8QdTXT992u — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) January 7, 2026

“I would say that when these individuals use their vehicles to try to ram our law enforcement and put their lives in jeopardy, that law enforcement officer has to make a decision to protect his life and the individuals around him as well,” she said Thursday, according to The New York Times.

Noem said the agent involved “followed his training.”

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.