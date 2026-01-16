Renee Good's Family Hires Legal Team That Represented George Floyd's Family

As the world continues to grapple with the fallout from an ICE-related death in Minneapolis from Jan. 7, the victim’s family is hiring some notable legal representation.

According to CBS News, the family of Renee Good — the victim in question — has retained the legal team that represented the family of George Floyd.

Legal firm Romanucci and Blandin, based in Chicago, confirmed that they would be representing Good’s family, which includes her parents, siblings, and so-called wife, in a Wednesday announcement.

Interestingly enough, the legal firm began its announcement calling for peace, perhaps aware that roiling anti-Immigration and Customs Enforcement riots are growing increasingly violent.

But despite those calls for peace, it didn’t take the legal firm long to start vilifying ICE.

“The family of Renee Nicole Macklin Good is calling for peace,” the announcement said. “Peace not only across Minneapolis, a city in shock about her swift and cruel death at the hands of federal agents on a residential street, but peace in cities across the country where Americans are increasingly and understandably distressed by the conduct of the federal government that defies our constitutional values and sows chaos in our communities.

“What happened to Renee is wrong, contrary to established policing practices and procedures, and should never happen in today’s America.”

Of note, there’s ample video footage suggesting that Good was not blameless in the tragic incident.

The announcement continued, “Be Good. That is the clear message from her family as Renee’s wish to the world. These words also encompass the mission of their attorneys, who they have retained to not only seek accountability for her death but also to honor her life with progress toward a kinder and more civil America.

“They do not want her used as a political pawn, but rather as an agent of peace for all.”

The legal firm also appeared to criticize the current investigation into the shooting.

“Importantly, the legal team intends to conduct its civil investigation with an understanding that transparency is essential in this case of national importance,” the group said. “The community is not receiving transparency about this case elsewhere, so our team will provide that to the country.”

Meanwhile, Antonio M. Romanucci, a founding partner at the firm, claimed his firm was doing work that people “truly, truly” cared about.

“People in Minneapolis and across this country truly, truly care about what happened to Renee Good on January 7, 2026, and are committed to understanding how she could have been killed on the street after dropping her child off at school,” Romanucci said in the announcement. “They want to know what could and should have been done to let Renee live and pick her child up safely from school that afternoon. As often as possible, our team will promptly and transparently provide updates on what we learn.

“We are committed to providing Good transparency and Good accountability, which we ultimately hope leads to Good policing. We will be that voice.”

As CBS News noted, Romanucci’s firm helped George Floyd’s family win a massive $27 million civil settlement with Minneapolis.

Floyd died in May 2020. The settlement came a year later.

