Renee Good's Lesbian Partner Breaks Silence, Says ICE Harassment, Stalking Was to 'Support Our Neighbors'

The woman legally married to Renee Good — shot by Immigration and Customs Enforcement in Minneapolis — released a statement Friday, her first public remarks since the Wednesday incident.

Rebecca “Becca” Good was present at the scene when an ICE agent fatally shot Renee Good. According to the Department of Homeland Security, Renee Good attempted to run over law enforcement with her vehicle.

Rebecca Good said her spouse “literally sparkled” and “kindness radiated out of her,” in her statement shared with Minnesota Public Radio News. On the same day Rebecca Good made her remarks, Minnesota-based Alpha News released video footage of the shooting from an ICE agent’s perspective in which Rebecca was seen repeatedly asking the agent “You want to come at us?” before appearing to shout “drive, baby drive” to Renee.

“On Wednesday, January 7th, we stopped to support our neighbors. We had whistles. They had guns,” Rebecca Good said in her statement.

Assistant Department of Homeland Security Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said in an X post on the day of the shooting that the victim, Renee Good, was a “violent rioter” who “weaponized her vehicle, attempting to run over our law enforcement officers in an attempt to kill them — an act of domestic terrorism.”

BREAKING: Alpha News has obtained cellphone footage showing perspective of federal agent at center of ICE-involved shooting in Minneapolis pic.twitter.com/p2wks0zew0 — Alpha News (@AlphaNews) January 9, 2026

Rebecca Good described Renee differently.

“This kindness of strangers is the most fitting tribute because if you ever encountered my wife, Renee Nicole Macklin Good, you know that above all else, she was kind. In fact, kindness radiated out of her,” Rebecca Good wrote. “Renee sparkled. She literally sparkled. I mean, she didn’t wear glitter, but I swear she had sparkles coming out of her pores.”

McLaughlin said the ICE officer feared for his life. Using his training, he fired defensive shots and saved his and a fellow officer’s lives.

Rebecca Good said Renee “was made of sunshine.” She also said that her so-called wife, previously married twice to men, was a “Christian who knew that all religions teach the same essential truth.”

“We were raising our son to believe that no matter where you come from or what you look like, all of us deserve compassion and kindness,” Rebecca Good’s statement added, referring to Renee’s six-year-old child — whose father was Renee’s late second husband, according to multiple outlets. “Renee lived this belief every day. She is pure love. She is pure joy. She is pure sunshine.”

Renee also had two other children, a 15-year-old daughter and 12-year-old son, with her first husband, according to The Washington Post.

“That’s fine… You want to come at us? You want to come at us?” Rebecca Good was heard asking an ICE Agent in Alpha News’ viral video. “I say go get yourself a big lunch, big boy. Go ahead.”

The agent was attempting to record Renee Good’s license plate number as her car blocked a roadway.

