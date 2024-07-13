Legendary fitness icon Richard Simmons has died at 76, according to multiple reports.

TMZ appears to have broken the story first via its law enforcement sources, but Simmons’ representatives confirmed the death with ABC News.

The flamboyant and eccentric Simmons had just turned 76 on Friday.

Simmons, who was born in New Orleans, Louisiana, had even responded on social media to all of the well wishes that same day:

Thank you…I never got so many messages about my birthday in my life! I am sitting here writing emails. Have a most beautiful rest of your Friday.

Love,

Richard — Richard Simmons (@TheWeightSaint) July 12, 2024

Simmons’ representatives confirmed to ABC that Simmons died in his Los Angeles, California home. TMZ’s police sources noted that Simmons had taken a fall in his bathroom, and that it “may be connected” to the death.

The Los Angeles Police Department responded to a 911 call from Simmons’ housekeeper, who reportedly found him dead.

Thus far, no foul play is suspected, and Simmons is presumed to have died from natural causes.

Simmons had caused quite a stir about his passing about four months ago, when, in a mid-March Facebook post, Simmons outright said he was dying.

“I have some news to tell you,” Simmons posted. “Please don’t be sad. I am ….dying. Oh I can see your faces now. The truth is we all are dying. Every day we live we are getting closer to our death.

“Why am I telling you this? Because I want you to enjoy your life to the fullest every single day. Get up in the morning and look at the sky… count your blessings and enjoy.”

In a follow-up post, Simmons clarified that he was talking about “dying” in the sense that everyday is technically a day closer to death.

“Sorry many of you have gotten upset about my message today,” Simmons wrote. “Even the press has gotten in touch with me. I am not dying.

“It was a message about saying how we should embrace every day that we have. Sorry for this confusion.”

Simmons stood out in the fitness landscape because of his decidedly average-looking physique — especially when compared to some of his contemporaries in the space like Arnold Schwarzenegger and Jane Fonda.

The fitness expert also long championed healthy eating and frequent exercise.

His energetic persona and everyman physique propelled him to stardom in the ’80s and ’90s, after Simmons first moved to Los Angeles in the ’70s and started working as a waiter.

Simmons often portrayed himself in a number of televisions shows, with his most recurring being with “General Hospital,” where he was “Richard Simmons” for 72 episodes.

Simmons has also been in movies, and produced a number of workout videos and DVDs.

