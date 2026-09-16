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Rep. Al Green speaks at a press conference at the U.S. Capitol on Sept. 14, 2026, in Washington, D.C.
Rep. Al Green speaks at a press conference at the U.S. Capitol on Sept. 14, 2026, in Washington, D.C. (Finn Gomez / Getty Images)

Rep. Al Green Demands Hormones for Transgender Illegals in ICE Detention

 By Michael Austin  September 16, 2026 at 5:00am
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Texas Democratic Rep. Al Green demanded last week that illegal aliens receive gender transition hormones in federal facilities.

The lawmaker read a letter he had written to Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin, calling on him to provide the substances to self-proclaimed transgender detainees in Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody.

“I write to express my deep concern over reports of hazardous conditions for transgender immigrants,” Green read from his letter.

Green blasted the “deliberate agency policies” under which illegal aliens are denied “medical care” — especially the “removal of protections for transgender individuals.”

The lawmaker said that a lack of gender transition hormones can cause “physical and mental health complications.”

Green also bemoaned that “transgender women” — males who call themselves females — are either “with men or in solidarity confinement.”

Daron Perez, the TransWellness program coordinator at the Montrose Center, spoke at the conference and called for access to the hormones, according to a report from Breitbart.

“Transgender immigrants should not have to wonder, ‘Will I receive my hormones? Will my identity be respected? Will I be safe? Will anybody care?’” Perez said.

“Being detained should never mean losing your dignity, your safety, or access to necessary medical care.”

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Green even said the deprival of gender transition hormones is similar to depriving prisoners of legitimate healthcare.

“In this country, if we can provide aid and comfort to the bank robber, to the person who’s engaged in mortal combat with Americans, we surely can provide aid and comfort to persons who have committed no crimes, who are in the care, custody, and control of the government,” he said.

“Medical attention should not be denied any person, especially because of who you happen to be,” he continued.

“We cannot allow the exception to this to become persons who are associated with the trans community.”

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Michael Austin
Managing Editor
Michael wrote for several entertainment news outlets before joining The Western Journal in 2020. He now serves as Managing Editor, which involves managing the editorial team and operations, guiding the publication's editorial direction, and writing, editing, curating and assigning stories as needed.
Michael Austin graduated from Iowa State University in 2019. During his time in college, he volunteered for both PragerU and Live Action. After graduation, Michael went on to work as a freelance journalist for various entertainment news sites before joining The Western Journal as an intern in early 2020.

Shortly thereafter, Michael was hired on as a staff writer/reporter. He now serves as Managing Editor, which involves managing the editorial team and operations, guiding the team's editorial direction, and writing, editing, curating and assigning stories as needed.
Birthplace
Ames, Iowa
Nationality
American
Education
Iowa State University
Topics of Expertise
Cultural Politics, Pop Culture, Christian-Conservatism




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