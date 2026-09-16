Rep. Al Green Demands Hormones for Transgender Illegals in ICE Detention

Texas Democratic Rep. Al Green demanded last week that illegal aliens receive gender transition hormones in federal facilities.

The lawmaker read a letter he had written to Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin, calling on him to provide the substances to self-proclaimed transgender detainees in Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody.

“I write to express my deep concern over reports of hazardous conditions for transgender immigrants,” Green read from his letter.

Green blasted the “deliberate agency policies” under which illegal aliens are denied “medical care” — especially the “removal of protections for transgender individuals.”

The lawmaker said that a lack of gender transition hormones can cause “physical and mental health complications.”

Democrat Al Green holds a press conference demanding hormones for “trans” ICE detainees “Transgender immigrants should not have to wonder: Will I receive my hormones? Will my identity be respected?” Woke 1 sure was crazy, huh? pic.twitter.com/el5hbk9FM3 — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) September 10, 2026

Green also bemoaned that “transgender women” — males who call themselves females — are either “with men or in solidarity confinement.”

Daron Perez, the TransWellness program coordinator at the Montrose Center, spoke at the conference and called for access to the hormones, according to a report from Breitbart.

“Transgender immigrants should not have to wonder, ‘Will I receive my hormones? Will my identity be respected? Will I be safe? Will anybody care?’” Perez said.

“Being detained should never mean losing your dignity, your safety, or access to necessary medical care.”

Democrat Al Green: “Transgender immigrants should not have to wonder: Will I receive my hormones? Will my identity be respected?” pic.twitter.com/ewz3MyzBKw After more than 20 years in Congress, Green was crushed in the May 26 Democratic primary runoff and I believe statements… — Defiant L’s (@DefiantLs) September 10, 2026

Green even said the deprival of gender transition hormones is similar to depriving prisoners of legitimate healthcare.

“In this country, if we can provide aid and comfort to the bank robber, to the person who’s engaged in mortal combat with Americans, we surely can provide aid and comfort to persons who have committed no crimes, who are in the care, custody, and control of the government,” he said.

“Medical attention should not be denied any person, especially because of who you happen to be,” he continued.

“We cannot allow the exception to this to become persons who are associated with the trans community.”

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