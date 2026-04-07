Rep. Anna Paulina Luna Accuses 'Members on Both Sides' of 'Molesting the Staff'

In human nature, particularly in the circles of the powerful, lechery has no party affiliation.

Late Monday on the social media platform X, Republican Rep. Anna Paulina Luna took to the social media platform X and called out “members on both sides” for what she characterized as both inappropriate and unlawful behavior.

“Stop molesting the staff!” she demanded. “Freaks.”

Before that chastisement, Luna announced that her colleagues would soon hear from her.

“I’m about to do a conference all-call to explain to members on both sides that it is illegal to sexually harass staff and interns,” she wrote.

Then, the congresswoman resorted to vulgarity in order to vent her frustration.

“You all need to pull your s*** together,” she added. “Stop molesting the staff! Freaks.”

WARNING: The following post contains language that some may find offensive.

I’m about to do a conference all-call to explain to members on both sides that it is illegal to sexually harass staff and interns. You all need to pull your shit together. Stop molesting the staff! Freaks. — Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (@RepLuna) April 7, 2026

Meanwhile, X users had mixed responses. Some congratulated Luna for taking on the Capitol’s notorious perverts. But others wanted names named and predicted that nothing would come of her strongly-worded post.

Keep going — @Chicago1Ray 🇺🇸 (@Chicago1Ray) April 7, 2026

Trying to get DC degenerates to not be DC degenerates is a fight for our toughest soldiers and I salute you, Queen 🫡 — Rob Smith (@robsmithonline) April 7, 2026

Name names or you’re just engagement farming. — Ashe in America (@AsheinAmerica) April 7, 2026

What ever happened to the push to release the congressional sexual harassment settlement fund records? When will the public be able to see who these representatives paid off with our money? — Bad Hombre (@Badhombre) April 7, 2026

Monday’s post represented the latest salvo in Luna’s ongoing war against powerful sexual predators.

Earlier Monday, for instance, Luna retweeted a post from Bayliss Wagner of the San Antonio Express-News, who reported that Republican Rep. Tony Gonzales of Texas “asked a staffer for nude photos more than 12 times in 3 days during his 2020 congressional campaign, persisting each time she demurred.”

“NO means NO,” Luna wrote. “I’d vote to expel both him and Rep. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick. Both need to go.”

NO means NO. I’d vote to expel both him and Rep. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick. Both need to go. https://t.co/9PqrbuEfuG — Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (@RepLuna) April 6, 2026

According to The Hill, Democratic Rep. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick of Florida faces more than two dozen counts of ethics violations that likely will result in a vote to expel her from the House.

The accusations against Cherfilus-McCormick have no connection to sexual harassment. Luna simply cited the Democrat congresswoman as another dishonest actor who, along with Gonzales, the House should expel.

Luna’s post came on the same day that attorney Cheyenne Hunt of the progressive group Gen-Z For Change announced that she is “working with a number of women who are in the process” of coming forward with “pretty shocking” allegations of sexual harassment and “even alleged abuse” against Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell of California, one of that state’s 2026 gubernatorial hopefuls.

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