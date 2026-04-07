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GOP Rep. Anna Paulina Luna of Florida called out “members on both sides” for what she characterized as both inappropriate and unlawful behavior.
GOP Rep. Anna Paulina Luna of Florida called out “members on both sides” for what she characterized as both inappropriate and unlawful behavior. (David Dee Delgado / Getty Images)

Rep. Anna Paulina Luna Accuses 'Members on Both Sides' of 'Molesting the Staff'

 By Michael Schwarz  April 7, 2026 at 1:37pm
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In human nature, particularly in the circles of the powerful, lechery has no party affiliation.

Late Monday on the social media platform X, Republican Rep. Anna Paulina Luna took to the social media platform X and called out “members on both sides” for what she characterized as both inappropriate and unlawful behavior.

“Stop molesting the staff!” she demanded. “Freaks.”

Before that chastisement, Luna announced that her colleagues would soon hear from her.

“I’m about to do a conference all-call to explain to members on both sides that it is illegal to sexually harass staff and interns,” she wrote.

Then, the congresswoman resorted to vulgarity in order to vent her frustration.

“You all need to pull your s*** together,” she added. “Stop molesting the staff! Freaks.”

WARNING: The following post contains language that some may find offensive.

Meanwhile, X users had mixed responses. Some congratulated Luna for taking on the Capitol’s notorious perverts. But others wanted names named and predicted that nothing would come of her strongly-worded post.

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Monday’s post represented the latest salvo in Luna’s ongoing war against powerful sexual predators.

Earlier Monday, for instance, Luna retweeted a post from Bayliss Wagner of the San Antonio Express-News, who reported that Republican Rep. Tony Gonzales of Texas “asked a staffer for nude photos more than 12 times in 3 days during his 2020 congressional campaign, persisting each time she demurred.”

“NO means NO,” Luna wrote. “I’d vote to expel both him and Rep. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick. Both need to go.”

According to The Hill, Democratic Rep. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick of Florida faces more than two dozen counts of ethics violations that likely will result in a vote to expel her from the House.

The accusations against Cherfilus-McCormick have no connection to sexual harassment. Luna simply cited the Democrat congresswoman as another dishonest actor who, along with Gonzales, the House should expel.

Luna’s post came on the same day that attorney Cheyenne Hunt of the progressive group Gen-Z For Change announced that she is “working with a number of women who are in the process” of coming forward with “pretty shocking” allegations of sexual harassment and “even alleged abuse” against Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell of California, one of that state’s 2026 gubernatorial hopefuls.

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Michael Schwarz
Michael Schwarz holds a Ph.D. in History and has taught at multiple colleges and universities. He has published one book and numerous essays on Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, and the Early U.S. Republic. He loves dogs, baseball, and freedom. After meandering spiritually through most of early adulthood, he has rediscovered his faith in midlife and is eager to continue learning about it from the great Christian thinkers.
Michael Schwarz holds a Ph.D. in History and has taught at multiple colleges and universities. He has published one book and numerous essays on Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, and the Early U.S. Republic. He loves dogs, baseball, and freedom. After meandering spiritually through most of early adulthood, he has rediscovered his faith in midlife and is eager to continue learning about it from the great Christian thinkers.




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