Rep. Anna Paulina Luna Declares War on the Senate Over SAVE America Act

With the SAVE America Act firmly going nowhere soon in the Senate, Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, a Republican from Florida, launched a no-holds barred attack demanding the bill move out of limbo.

“We are coming up on America’s 250th birthday, and we have feckless leadership in the Senate refusing to pass the SAVE America Act,” she posted on X.

“Should I also mention there are members in my own chamber who are more concerned about putting Senators in a ‘tough spot’ on the NDAA than passing SAVE America. Did you not all run on this and promise this to your voters?” she asked.

Luna referred to a recent vote that killed a proposal to make the SAVE America Act part of the annual National Defense Authorization Act.

We are coming up on America’s 250th birthday, and we have feckless leadership in the Senate refusing to pass the SAVE America Act. Should I also mention there are members in my own chamber who are more concerned about putting Senators in a “tough spot” on the NDAA than passing… — Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (@RepLuna) July 2, 2026

“Don’t worry. Even though some of you are making comments about me in the press, I won’t respond back with your incredibly brilliant stock trades that smell like insider trading, especially given your committees of jurisdiction. It’s okay, the American people will do that for me,” she wrote.

“So yes, 1,000%, the rule will go down until you attach the SAVE America Act. I don’t care who in this chamber hates me for it. I don’t work for you. I don’t work for Washington. I work for the American people,” she continued.

“It’s time the House force the senate to do their jobs. Failure is not an option. Happy 250th, America. P.S. I’m not the only one.”

An update on VOTER ID + proof of citizenship on a MUST of legislation aka the NDAA. Here is what is actually happening: pic.twitter.com/OWfOLq1HMN — Anna Paulina Luna (@realannapaulina) July 1, 2026

Before the vote, Luna fired back at critics of linking the two bills.

“I am hearing from GOP leadership that Voter I.D. + Proof of Citizenship cannot be added to the NDAA because it is not ‘germane’ yet there are MANY bills they have passed this congress that one could argue have a ton of ‘non-germane’ items in them,” she wrote on X.

“So the question is, why is GOP leadership in the House so opposed to adding Voter I.D. + Proof of Citizenship into the NDAA?” she continued.

Luna voiced her discontentment with the way Senate Majority Leader John Thune is holding up the bill.

The Save America Act must pass. It’s Not That Complicated. https://t.co/X0ZClbKebD — Congressman Max Miller (@RepMaxMiller) July 2, 2026

“THUNE is VERY disrespectful,” she posted on X.

“Thune is intentionally trying to roll the House. This is why until the SAVE America Act is passed, the House MUST put it on all MUST PASS PIECES OF LEGISLATION. Reconciliation 3.0 can get some stuff done but it mainly incentivizes,” she wrote.

“There are procedural hurdles in the Senate. The point is the House MUST utilize all its tools.”

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