Share
News
Rep. Anna Paulina Luna departs following a series of House votes at the U.S. Capitol Building on March 5, 2026, in Washington, D.C.
Rep. Anna Paulina Luna departs following a series of House votes at the U.S. Capitol Building on March 5, 2026, in Washington, D.C. (Andrew Harnik / Getty Images)

Rep. Anna Paulina Luna Declares War on the Senate Over SAVE America Act

 By Jack Davis  July 2, 2026 at 12:27pm
Share

With the SAVE America Act firmly going nowhere soon in the Senate, Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, a Republican from Florida, launched a no-holds barred attack demanding the bill move out of limbo.

“We are coming up on America’s 250th birthday, and we have feckless leadership in the Senate refusing to pass the SAVE America Act,” she posted on X.

“Should I also mention there are members in my own chamber who are more concerned about putting Senators in a ‘tough spot’ on the NDAA than passing SAVE America. Did you not all run on this and promise this to your voters?” she asked.

Luna referred to a recent vote that killed a proposal to make the SAVE America Act part of the annual National Defense Authorization Act.

“Don’t worry. Even though some of you are making comments about me in the press, I won’t respond back with your incredibly brilliant stock trades that smell like insider trading, especially given your committees of jurisdiction. It’s okay, the American people will do that for me,” she wrote.

“So yes, 1,000%, the rule will go down until you attach the SAVE America Act. I don’t care who in this chamber hates me for it. I don’t work for you. I don’t work for Washington. I work for the American people,” she continued.

“It’s time the House force the senate to do their jobs. Failure is not an option. Happy 250th, America. P.S. I’m not the only one.”

Before the vote, Luna fired back at critics of linking the two bills.

Related:
UPDATE: Mitch McConnell Was Found Unconscious at Home by Paramedics Before Being Hospitalized in Most Recent Health Scare

“I am hearing from GOP leadership that Voter I.D. + Proof of Citizenship cannot be added to the NDAA because it is not ‘germane’ yet there are MANY bills they have passed this congress that one could argue have a ton of ‘non-germane’ items in them,” she wrote on X.

“So the question is, why is GOP leadership in the House so opposed to adding Voter I.D. + Proof of Citizenship into the NDAA?” she continued.

Luna voiced her discontentment with the way Senate Majority Leader John Thune is holding up the bill.

“THUNE is VERY disrespectful,” she posted on X.

“Thune is intentionally trying to roll the House. This is why until the SAVE America Act is passed, the House MUST put it on all MUST PASS PIECES OF LEGISLATION. Reconciliation 3.0 can get some stuff done but it mainly incentivizes,” she wrote.

“There are procedural hurdles in the Senate. The point is the House MUST utilize all its tools.”

Choose The Western Journal as your preferred source on Google and never miss reporting that defends truth, protects freedom, and advances Western civilization

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




July 1776 Copy of Declaration of Independence Discovered Outside US in Foreign Navy Captain's Papers
Former College Football Player and NFL Scout Convicted of Killing His Pregnant Girlfriend and Unborn Child
UN Fires Whopping 70 Gaza Staffers in Wake of Israeli Claims Aid Workers Were Terrorists, as Tel Aviv Provides Evidence of Claims
Iran Halts Negotiations for Days-Long Khamenei Spectacle
Watch: Pete Hegseth Skewers 'Blinded by Ideology' Protesters Who Interrupted Moment of Silence for Fallen Soldier
See more...
Share
Tags:
, , , , ,

Conversation