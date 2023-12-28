Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert of Colorado announced Wednesday that she will not run for re-election in her current district and will instead compete for the seat soon to be vacated by one of her GOP colleagues.

Boebert was first elected to represent voters in Colorado’s third congressional district in 2020.

In 2022, she won re-election by a mere 546 votes in a race that took days to certify, the New York Post reported.

In a video announcement on Facebook, Boebert said the decision to leave her district was difficult to make, but she will now seek election next year representing her state’s fourth congressional district — a seat currently held by Republican Rep. Ken Buck of Colorado.

“I did not arrive at this decision easily,” Boebert said in her video announcement, acknowledging she had faced a year of personal challenges.

“It’s the right move for me personally, and it’s the right decision for those who support our conservative movement,” she added.

Boebert noted that she was recently divorced and that outside groups are attempting to buy her current seat in the competitive third district.

Both factors played a role in the decision to seek Buck’s seat, but she looks forward to starting a new chapter, she said.

Do you support Boebert? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 94% (988 Votes) No: 6% (60 Votes)

In regard to her personal life, the congresswoman said, “Personally, this announcement is a fresh start following a pretty difficult year for me and my family. I had never been in politics before, and I’d never been through a divorce, something I never intended to go through. I’ve made my own personal mistakes and have owned up and apologized for them.

“It’s tested my faith, my strength, and my abilities both as a mom and a congresswoman.

“It’s been humbling and challenging, but it’s also given me perspective and helped me grow.”

Boebert further vowed to continue to represent rural Coloradans, who tend to vote conservative as opposed to the majority of those who live in the state’s major population centers.

Buck was first elected to represent Colorado’s fourth district in 2014.

He announced last month he would not seek another term, citing his perception the Republican Party is in a state of dysfunction, CBS News reported.

“I’m just looking forward to spending more time with the family, and I’ll stay involved in the battle but in a different capacity,” Buck said.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.