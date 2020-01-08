SECTIONS
Rep. Cheney: 'Speaker Pelosi Is an Embarrassment & Unfit for Office'

By Erin Coates
Published January 8, 2020 at 9:04am
Republican Rep. Liz Cheney said House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was “unfit for office” for attending a fancy dinner party around the time the California Democrat said she was “closely monitoring the situation” in Iraq, where Iran launched a series of missile attacks on military bases housing U.S. troops Tuesday night.

Iran fired roughly 15 ballistic missiles into Iraq, with at least 11 hitting Ain al-Asad Air Base and Erbil military base Tuesday night, Fox News reported.

A U.S. military spokesman for Central Command said four of the missiles missed their targets.

Following reports of the attack, Pelosi tweeted, “Closely monitoring the situation following bombings targeting U.S. troops in Iraq. We must ensure the safety of our servicemembers, including ending needless provocations from the Administration and demanding that Iran cease its violence.”

However, just minutes before she sent the tweet, the House speaker was spotted at the opening night of Danny Meyer’s Maialino Mare restaurant in Washington, D.C.

Anna Spiegel, the food editor of Washingtonian magazine, tweeted the photo evidence of Pelosi at the restaurant, time-stamped 17 minutes before Pelosi’s tweet was published.

According to Politico’s Heather Caygle, Pelosi brushed off a phone call from Vice President Mike Pence before she appeared at the restaurant.

Cheney, chair of the House Republican Conference, was not afraid to call Pelosi out for her behavior.

“Speaker Pelosi is an embarrassment and unfit for office,” she tweeted.

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said Tuesday’s missile attacks were in retaliation for the airstrike that killed Quds Force commander Qassem Soleimani last week.

Soleimani and his Quds Force were “responsible for the deaths of hundreds of American and coalition service members and the wounding of thousands more,” according to the Department of Defense.

Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the deputy commander of Iran-backed militias known as the Popular Mobilization Forces, were killed, along with eight others, in the drone strike at Baghdad International Airport.

The U.S. military said the strikes were in retaliation for last week’s killing of an American contractor in a rocket attack on an Iraqi military base that the U.S. blamed on an Iran-backed militia.

Initial assessments of the aftermath at the Iraq military bases showed “no U.S. casualties,” a U.S. military official in Baghdad told Fox.

