Rep. Cheri Bustos Says Democrats Will Have To Give Trump Something On The Border Wall

Democratic Rep. Cheri Bustos of Illinois said Democrats will have to give President Donald Trump some concessions on the border wall before all is said and done.

“Keep in mind, I’m not sitting at that table doing the negotiating. I mean I’m running the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee — It means I have a seat at the leadership table,” she said Friday on CNN’s “New Day.”

“I believe that when we are looking at many issues, whether it pertains to rebuilding our country and passing what I hope will end up being a trillion-dollar infrastructure package, to rebuild our roads and bridges and waterways … or whether it has to do with lowering the cost of health care including the exorbitant prices of prescription drugs, whatever it is — what I’m saying is we can have a starting point that we go in there and we say this is ideally what we would like to see happen.

“But in the end, we might have to give or take a little bit,” she added.

Rep Cheri Bustos (D-IL) @RepCheri has spoken out that the Democratic leadership needs to come to the table and compromise. The Supreme Speaker will have a conniption fit over this! #lol — Michael E Covert (@covertoncouncil) January 5, 2019

Bustos said Democrats need to face reality when it comes to immigration and realize that compromise is just “the way the world works.”

“It’s just the way the world works. It’s the way our family works. I’m a mother of three sons and it’s the way I work with my husband and with my children. It’s just the way the world works,” she said.

“And why should we in Congress in this building in the U.S. Capitol be different than the way anything else works in this world?”

Hmm. @CheriBustos on CNN makes conciliatory statements on Trump’s wall funding demand. Is she already setting herself apart from Pelosi in future run for speaker? And, if so, how does that go over in a liberal-dominated Dem caucus? https://t.co/OvcLONU98h — Steve Daniels (@stevedaniels27) January 4, 2019

Bustos also said Congress should focus on helping DREAM Act recipients because they’re willing to take agricultural jobs on America’s farms.

“I definitely think we should explore helping our dreamers,” she said.

“I hope sometime over the next two years that we can actually look at comprehensive immigration reform. I come from a Congressional district that the number one economic driver is agriculture. And our family farmers also want to see comprehensive immigration reform. They can’t fill many of the jobs to milk their cows or to take care of the pigs. We literally need people to come into our country to fill many of the jobs that make agriculture tick.”

