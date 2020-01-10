Rep. Collins: Democrats ‘Are in Love With Terrorists’

A Georgia Republican congressman vented his disgust with congressional Democrats who criticized President Donald Trump for ordering the drone strike that killed Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani.

In a Wednesday interview with Lou Dobbs on the Fox Business Network, Rep. Doug Collins lashed out at House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other Democrats for their reaction to the strike.

“If it wasn’t so sad and serious with our country to have Nancy Pelosi … I did not think she could become more hypocritical than she was during impeachment but guess what? Surprise, surprise, Nancy Pelosi does it again and her Democrats fall right in line,” Collins said.

“One, they are in love with terrorists. We see that. They mourn Soleimani more than they mourn our Gold Star families who are the ones who suffered under Soleimani. That’s a problem.”

Collins said Pelosi supported former President Barack Obama when he violated the War Powers Act.

“But also look at this. In 2011, when President Obama went into Libya and stayed longer than … the War Power says he should stay, they said nothing and she actually excused him and said this is what, you know, presidents do.”

TRENDING: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Blasted as a 'Deadbeat' by Fellow Democrats for Refusing To Pay Party Dues

House Democrats took their antagonism to Trump to the point where on Thursday the House Democratic majority passed a resolution to limit Trump’s war powers in any war with Iran, according to ABC News.

“This is just another, again, blatant hypocritical act by Nancy Pelosi and the Democrats because they don’t like the president. And, you know, what does this say to the rest of the world, when you have a president who stands up and says ‘We’re gonna be the voice of reason in the world. We’re gonna take out a terrorist,'” Collins said.

Collins said that despite Democratic claims that frame Soleimani as a top Iranian leader, he was an architect of terrorism.

“Let’s remind everybody: Soleimani was a terrorist, someone who killed other people indiscriminately. And we took him out, he’s no longer there, Iran is now reeling backwards and she’s wanting to say ‘Oh I’m not sure we did it in the right way,'” Collins said.

Collins then gave his bottom line on Soleimani.

“He should have been killed a long time ago. The president took him out in the proper way. Respect to the president,” he said.

To those criticizing @realDonaldTrump‘s strike on Soleimani: What would you say to the Gold Star families who have lost loved ones because of Soleimani’s attacks? What would you say to the veterans at Walter Reed who lost limbs because of the IEDs he provided? pic.twitter.com/gp8obVa2Iu — Rep. Doug Collins (@RepDougCollins) January 8, 2020

RELATED: Another One Bites the Dust: Marianne Williamson Ends 2020 Bid Having Never Polled Above 1 Percent

Collins came under fire for his comment about Democrats mourning Soleimani more than Gold Star families.

Disgusting. As US ambassador to Russia, I became accustomed to addressing disinformation Putin propagated about Americans. I never expected that elected Members of Congress would engage in the same, making grotesque false statements about fellow Americans. Stop this nonsense. https://t.co/Y4oif0wv5j — Michael McFaul (@McFaul) January 9, 2020

Trump and McCarthy falsely accusing Pelosi of defending Soleimani is part of a broader Republican effort to dishonestly describe Democratic opposition to the killing as support for Soleimani. Their nonsense follows similar from Nikki Haley, Doug Collins: https://t.co/BuzaaVfhPV — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) January 9, 2020

In response, Collins issued a statement noting that he saw Soleimani’s handiwork firsthand when, as an Air Force Reserve chaplain, he was deployed to Iraq in 2008 and 2009.

“While serving a combat tour in Iraq in 2008, I witnessed firsthand the brutal death of countless soldiers who were torn to shreds by this vicious terrorist. Soleimani was nothing less than an evil mastermind who viciously killed and wounded thousands of Americans, and he should have been taken out a long time ago,” Collins said in a statement, according to The Gainesville Times of Gainesville, Georgia.

“When Democrats fail to call him what he is — a cold-blooded terrorist — it cheapens the death of the soldiers I served alongside and the countless innocent lives Soleimani stole.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.