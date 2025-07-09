Rep. Comer Says Biden Doctor's Deposition Behavior Makes It 'Clear There Was a Conspiracy'

Former President Joe Biden’s doctor appeared Wednesday before a House panel investigating the extent to which Biden’s decline was masked from the American people, but he refused to answer questions, according to the panel’s chairman.

After weeks of wrangling, Dr. Kevin O’Connor finally appeared Wednesday before the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform, which is seeking answers about the extent to which White House insiders knew Biden was in decline while telling the American people he was not.

But showing up was not the same as speaking up, as Republican Rep. James Comer of Kentucky, the panel’s chairman, noted in a post on X.

“President Joe Biden’s physician, Dr. Kevin O’Connor, just pleaded the fifth at his deposition before Congress today,” Comer wrote.

“It’s now clear there was a conspiracy to cover up President Biden’s cognitive decline after Dr. Kevin O’Connor, Biden’s physician and family business associate, refused to answer any questions and chose to hide behind the fifth amendment.

“The American people demand transparency but Dr. O’Connor would rather conceal the truth. Dr. O’Connor took the fifth when asked if he was told to lie about President Biden’s health and whether he was fit to be President of the United States,” Comer wrote.

“Congress must assess legislative solutions to prevent such a coverup from happening again. We will continue to interview more Biden White House aides to get the answers Americans deserve.”

David Schertler, the attorney for the former White House physician, said his client “asserted the physician-patient privilege, as well as his right under the Fifth Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, in declining to answer questions from the staff of the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform regarding his service as Physician to the President during the Biden Administration,” according to ABC.

Comer called that behavior “unprecedented,” adding, “I think this adds more fuel to the fire that there was a cover-up.”

O’Connor did not speak to reporters outside the closed-door hearing.

Prior to the hearing, Comer downplayed O’Connor’s ability to avoid answering questions.

“I don’t believe that he can hide behind doctor-patient confidentiality, because this is the president of the United States, and people expect the White House physician to be truthful and transparent about the president of the United States’ health,” he said, according to The Hill.

The Hill reported that according to a source it did not name, O’Connor pleaded the Fifth Amendment on all questions aside from his name.

Comer was not alone in saying O’Connor’s silence spoke volumes.

“By pleading the fifth at his deposition today, Dr. Kevin O’Connor just confirmed what we all suspected: this was a coordinated cover-up to hide the truth about Joe Biden’s condition — and who’s really been running the show behind the scenes,” Republican Rep. William Timmons of South Carolina posted on X.

“The Biden White House misled the American people for years,” he posted.

