Commentary
Rep. Crenshaw Wrecks AOC: She Embodies 'Worst Stereotypes of the Millennial Generation'

By Cameron Arcand
Published December 11, 2020 at 3:21pm
Dan Crenshaw went after Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York regarding her controversial tweet about her experience as a waitress.

In an interview on “The Megyn Kelly Show” podcast released Wednesday, the Texas Republican explained that there is a false assumption that Republicans in Congress have not faced hardships the same way many Democrats have.

“There’s multiple members of Congress, on the Republican side, missing body parts. To say that we just don’t know hardship — and there’s multiple business owners, multiple people that have real-life experiences, and for you to just dismiss that, it just shows how out of touch she is — truly — and how insulting she is all the time,” Crenshaw said.

“And that playing the victim thing, she really embodies sort of the worst stereotypes of the millennial generation. And it gives us a bad name, and I wish she’d stop.”

The tweets in question were attempts to paint Republicans with a broad brush.

“The thing that these conservative Senators don’t seem to understand is that I’ve actually had a physically difficult working-class job without good healthcare most of my adult life,” Ocasio-Cortez tweeted. “I bring that work ethic to Congress & to my community. They sit around on leather chairs all day.

She doubled down on her comments less than an hour later, suggesting that few Republicans have had to deal with the miserable world of food service.

“Republicans like to make fun of the fact that I used to be a waitress, but we all know if they ever had to do a double they’d be the ones found crying in the walk-in fridge halfway through their first shift bc someone yelled at them for bringing seltzer when they wanted sparkling,” she tweeted.

While I can’t speak directly on the food industry, I remember dealing with terrible customers and poor management when I used to work at a craft store.

But not once while scanning Elmer’s glue did I think, “Wow! This is the most difficult thing on earth! I’m going to vote Democrat now!”

Working in food and retail is annoying, but it is most certainly not the worst adversity somebody can face.

Ocasio-Cortez is furthering to cultural wedge between Republicans and Democrats from all walks of life.

People should not take the victim mentality promoted in popular culture seriously. It is a destructive mindset that will only lead to misery.

Everybody has unique life experiences, and one ideology or political party does not make someone more of a victim than anybody else.

Cameron Arcand
Contributor, Commentary
Cameron Arcand is a student in Orange County, California. He is the founder of YoungNotStupid.com, and a contributor for Lone Conservative.
