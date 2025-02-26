Share
Commentary
Rep. Jasmine Crockett speaks during the We Choose To Fight: Nobody Elected Elon rally at the U.S. Department Of The Treasury in Washington, D.C., on Feb. 4.
Commentary
Rep. Jasmine Crockett speaks during the We Choose To Fight: Nobody Elected Elon rally at the U.S. Department Of The Treasury in Washington, D.C., on Feb. 4. (Jemal Countess / Getty Images)

Rep. Crockett, Who Wanted to Be in Charge of Communications for House Dems, Has Two-Word Message for Musk: 'F*** Off'

 By C. Douglas Golden  February 26, 2025 at 4:59am
Share

Despite what we’ll charitably call disappointing results for Democrats at all levels in November’s elections, there were few changes at the top — and few challengers, even, for the people who were running the ship.

In fact, the only real challenge to Democratic congressional leadership came over the chair of the Democratic Policy and Communications Committee, where Rep. Debbie Dingell of Michigan was challenged by progressive Texas firebrand Rep. Jasmine Crockett.

In the end, no change was made; Dingell received 152 votes and Crockett 59 in a secret ballot among caucus members. You’d think that any change would be a positive one, given the thoroughness of the thrashing on all fronts that the Democrats received.

However, if there was any way to make things even worse for the Democrats, it was to put Crockett in charge of anything — especially messaging and communications. As if to underline this for what feels like the 426th time since the election, Crockett is going viral for her deep thoughts regarding the Department of Government Efficiency and Elon Musk after a reporter asked her what she would say to him.

Spoiler alert: They consisted of two words, which — when printed in a family publication like ours — contain only one more letter than asterisk:

WARNING: The following video contains vulgar language that some viewers may find offensive.

This clip was posted widely on X and Instagram, but it’s worth noting that this is from Call to Activism, an account which generally approves of Crockett’s activities. They apparently thought that simply answering the question with “f*** off” made her look good, in other words.

Do you support the DOGE?

The deep, thoughtful policy of the woman who, as The Hill noted, “is vice ranking member on the House Oversight Committee and serves on the Oversight subcommittee on the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).”

And apparently that’s all she’s got; the publication also noted, it had “reached out to Crockett’s office for further comment.” My guess is, that’s all you’re getting.

There, in a nutshell, is the reason why Crockett has reached her Peter Principle level of incompetence pretty early in her legislative career: She cannot keep from saying the dumb things on her mind out loud.

In a Vanity Fair interview published in December, Crockett made friends and influenced people within the party by calling her Democratic colleagues “old as s***,” saying that Latino voters have a “slave mentality,” and claiming that she told the party regarding female voters, “I said, I don’t trust white women.” Nice.

Meanwhile, earlier this month she said that opposition to DEI was all from “mediocre white boys” who needed “coddling.” Later in the month, she went on “The View” to say that the reason people approved of Donald Trump was that they were too stupid to “understand” political reality:

Related:
Purported Federal Employee Goes Off on Her Colleagues Complaining About DOGE Email: 'This Is What You Signed Up For'

And this is just since the election. We’re not even talking about the “Maury”-level fight with GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene during a House Oversight Committee hearing that Crockett got herself involved in, which has to be seen to be believed, and may not be believed even then.

WARNING: The following video contains vulgar language that some viewers may find offensive.

But remember, Democrats: This is who could have been your chair of communications and policy! And now, she’s the vice ranking member on the House Oversight Committee and serves on the subcommittee that is supposed to oversee the DOGE.

And her thoughts on the guy who runs the DOGE, which has proven to be popular with voters thus far? “F*** off.”

I’m sure this will all end fantastically for her.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , ,
Share
C. Douglas Golden
Contributor, Commentary
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014.
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014. Aside from politics, he enjoys spending time with his wife, literature (especially British comic novels and modern Japanese lit), indie rock, coffee, Formula One and football (of both American and world varieties).
Birthplace
Morristown, New Jersey
Education
Catholic University of America
Languages Spoken
English, Spanish
Topics of Expertise
American Politics, World Politics, Culture




Fox Personality Blasts Trump, Accuses Toughest POTUS Since Reagan of 'Bending the Knee' to Putin
Left Scoffs at White House Explanation for Trump's Bruised Hand - It's Not an Accident, And It's Happened Before
Rep. Crockett, Who Wanted to Be in Charge of Communications for House Dems, Has Two-Word Message for Musk: 'F*** Off'
Rigged: Researchers Notice Very Special Item Missing from 82 Separate 'Climate Science' Studies
Fearless Tucker Gets Right Back in Crenshaw's Face, Issues Perfect Response After Death Threat
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation