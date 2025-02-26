Rep. Crockett, Who Wanted to Be in Charge of Communications for House Dems, Has Two-Word Message for Musk: 'F*** Off'

Despite what we’ll charitably call disappointing results for Democrats at all levels in November’s elections, there were few changes at the top — and few challengers, even, for the people who were running the ship.

In fact, the only real challenge to Democratic congressional leadership came over the chair of the Democratic Policy and Communications Committee, where Rep. Debbie Dingell of Michigan was challenged by progressive Texas firebrand Rep. Jasmine Crockett.

In the end, no change was made; Dingell received 152 votes and Crockett 59 in a secret ballot among caucus members. You’d think that any change would be a positive one, given the thoroughness of the thrashing on all fronts that the Democrats received.

However, if there was any way to make things even worse for the Democrats, it was to put Crockett in charge of anything — especially messaging and communications. As if to underline this for what feels like the 426th time since the election, Crockett is going viral for her deep thoughts regarding the Department of Government Efficiency and Elon Musk after a reporter asked her what she would say to him.

Spoiler alert: They consisted of two words, which — when printed in a family publication like ours — contain only one more letter than asterisk:

WARNING: The following video contains vulgar language that some viewers may find offensive.

NEW: I just asked Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett if she had a message to Elon Musk. What would she say to him? Here was her answer: “Fuck off.” pic.twitter.com/LvzTmmqY1C — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) February 25, 2025

This clip was posted widely on X and Instagram, but it’s worth noting that this is from Call to Activism, an account which generally approves of Crockett’s activities. They apparently thought that simply answering the question with “f*** off” made her look good, in other words.

The deep, thoughtful policy of the woman who, as The Hill noted, “is vice ranking member on the House Oversight Committee and serves on the Oversight subcommittee on the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).”

And apparently that’s all she’s got; the publication also noted, it had “reached out to Crockett’s office for further comment.” My guess is, that’s all you’re getting.

There, in a nutshell, is the reason why Crockett has reached her Peter Principle level of incompetence pretty early in her legislative career: She cannot keep from saying the dumb things on her mind out loud.

In a Vanity Fair interview published in December, Crockett made friends and influenced people within the party by calling her Democratic colleagues “old as s***,” saying that Latino voters have a “slave mentality,” and claiming that she told the party regarding female voters, “I said, I don’t trust white women.” Nice.

Meanwhile, earlier this month she said that opposition to DEI was all from “mediocre white boys” who needed “coddling.” Later in the month, she went on “The View” to say that the reason people approved of Donald Trump was that they were too stupid to “understand” political reality:

Q: The American people overwhelmingly support what President Trump is doing. What’s your take away? REP. CROCKETT: “We’ve gotta do better at education. People don’t understand!” 😂 pic.twitter.com/g10DyZTr68 — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) February 19, 2025

And this is just since the election. We’re not even talking about the “Maury”-level fight with GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene during a House Oversight Committee hearing that Crockett got herself involved in, which has to be seen to be believed, and may not be believed even then.

WARNING: The following video contains vulgar language that some viewers may find offensive.

This video lays out what happened in tonight’s heated exchange in the oversight hearing pic.twitter.com/7QTmpsa1eA — Acyn (@Acyn) May 17, 2024

But remember, Democrats: This is who could have been your chair of communications and policy! And now, she’s the vice ranking member on the House Oversight Committee and serves on the subcommittee that is supposed to oversee the DOGE.

And her thoughts on the guy who runs the DOGE, which has proven to be popular with voters thus far? “F*** off.”

I’m sure this will all end fantastically for her.

