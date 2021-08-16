Texas Republican Rep. and former Navy SEAL Dan Crenshaw called out Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey for allowing a Taliban spokesman to maintain an active account on the platform while banning several conservative Americans.

“Hey @jack why does the Taliban get an account?” Crenshaw asked.

“You see why Americans are pissed about your BS standards?”

Hey @jack why does the Taliban get an account..? You see why Americans are pissed about your BS standards? https://t.co/Kyjp0aNpBP — Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) August 15, 2021

The Twitter handle @Zabihullah is listed as the “Official Twitter Account of the Spokesman of Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, Zabihullah Mujahid.”

Crenshaw’s tweet highlighted the ongoing selective bias that appears to continue on Twitter.

Prominent, verified accounts on Twitter also recently praised terrorist attacks targeting Israel in May.

Palestinians are awake and determined. They must continue this path. One can only talk with the language of power with these criminals. They must increase their strength, stand strong, confront the enemy, and force them to stop their crimes. #FreePalestine — Khamenei.ir (@khamenei_ir) May 11, 2021

“Palestinians are awake and determined. They must continue this path. One can only talk with the language of power with these criminals.

“They must increase their strength, stand strong, confront the enemy, and force them to stop their crimes. #FreePalestine,” Iran’s Ayatollah Ali Khamenei wrote in May.

Iran is a known funder of Palestinian terrorist organizations.

They kicked Donald Trump off of Twitter. Meanwhile, the leader of Hamas is on this platform celebrating “the bombing of Tel Aviv.” pic.twitter.com/GSnoQwdIJr — Jordan Schachtel (@JordanSchachtel) May 11, 2021

Only a few months earlier, then-President Donald Trump was permanently banned from Twitter for what the platform described as “incitement of violence.”

According to a blog post the company published in defense of their decision to ban the sitting president from the platform, Twitter claimed Trump’s rhetoric incited the infamous Jan. 6 Capitol incursion.

“After close review of recent Tweets from the @realDonaldTrump account and the context around them — specifically how they are being received and interpreted on and off Twitter — we have permanently suspended the account due to the risk of further incitement of violence,” Twitter wrote.

The company then offered two examples of this supposed “incitement to violence.”

“The 75,000,000 great American Patriots who voted for me, AMERICA FIRST, and MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN, will have a GIANT VOICE long into the future. They will not be disrespected or treated unfairly in any way, shape or form!!!” “To all of those who have asked, I will not be going to the Inauguration on January 20th.”

Neither post suggested Trump wanted rioters to storm the Capitol. Regardless, Trump was permanently banned from the platform.

