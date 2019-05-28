Rep. Elijah Cummings Pushes Back on Allegations Against Wife’s Nonprofit: ‘Baseless Claims’

Maryland Democratic Rep. Elijah Cummings pushed back against allegations regarding his wife’s nonprofit organization, which reportedly violated its tax-exempt status and could have been a conflict-of-interest with his work in Congress.

Cummings’ wife, Maya Rockeymoore Cummings, who is the chairwoman of the Maryland Democratic Party, was hit by a complaint filed to the IRS by the National Legal Policy Center on May 20.

It said there was a possible conflict between Rockeymoore Cummings’ nonprofit group, Center for Global Policy Solutions, and her for-profit group, Global Policy Solutions, LLC.

The complaint was first reported by The Washington Examiner.

The two groups reportedly could have been working together for “illegal private benefit.”

Cummings pushed back against the allegations in a statement to Fox News, calling them a “fabricated distraction.”

“These baseless claims come from a group funded by right-wing mega-donors known for their political hit jobs,” the 68-year-old congressman said in the statement.

“I am confident that they will be exposed for what they really are — a fabricated distraction from the important work being done on behalf of Americans, such as lowering the skyrocketing prices of prescription drugs,” he said.

Rockeymoore Cummings, 48, also responded to the report, calling it a “hit piece” filled with “lies” in a statement to The Washington Post.

“It appears a conservative front group and a news outlet … are pushing a hit piece filled with faulty research, lies and innuendo in an attempt to tarnish my personal reputation, professional work and public service as well as that of my spouse,” she said in the statement.

Cummings’ office did not immediately respond to The Daily Caller News Foundation when asked about the allegations.

The congressman married Maya Rockeymoore in 2008.

As chairman of the House Oversight Committee, Cummings is a key figure in the Democrats’ push to impeach President Donald Trump.

He told CNN last week that he’s “getting there” when it comes to supporting an impeachment inquiry.

