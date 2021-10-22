Representative Matt Gaetz is no stranger to controversy, but the latest targeted attack of which he claims to be the victim is beyond the pale.

Gaetz, a staunch ally of President Donald Trump, has denounced allegations that he has been involved in corruption and sex trafficking as a partisan smear campaign.

Indeed, during the Trump era, weaponized allegations of wrongdoing became something of an institution — yet, according to Gaetz, one angry leftist may be geared up to go much, much farther than simply stirring up fodder for progressive Twitter.

The Florida congressman said Wednesday that someone is now trying to kill him and, what’s more, the Department of Justice has refused to do anything about it.

Representative Gaetz made the claims in a speech on the floor of Congress this week, revealing that he’d been told by someone on Twitter that they’d been hired as a hit man to take him out.

BREAKING: A man traveled across the country with the explicit goal of killing me in Washington, D.C. Capitol Police recommended arrest. They were blocked by DOJ. https://t.co/4nxMzJVycZ pic.twitter.com/ZejSezYHOC — Rep. Matt Gaetz (@RepMattGaetz) October 20, 2021

“I think someone may be trying to kill me. If they are successful, I would like my constituents and my family to know who stopped their arrest,” Gaetz declared in his shocking speech on Wednesday.

“Madam Speaker, on October 8, 2021, a Twitter handle, styled, CIA Bob is at your door, tweeted to @RepMattGaetz, ‘Looky here, pal. I lived in Portland. Portland has ordered a hit on you. I accepted the contract. Have a good day,’” he explained.

Do you believe Gaetz's story? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 96% (218 Votes) No: 4% (10 Votes)

“Following this tweet, this individual traveled to Washington, D.C., and the Capitol Police recommended his arrest,” the congressman continued.

Gaetz explained that the investigations and threat assessment section of the Protective Services Bureau shared with him that the Capitol Police recommended the arrest of the individual who had sent him the threatening private message, but that the Department of Justice “refused to do so.”

He derided this as “yet another example of the Department of Justice having a double standard.”

“If my name weren’t Gaetz, if it were Omar or Tlaib, you bet this person would have been arrested because that’s what the Capitol Police recommended,” he charged. “But the Department of Justice doesn’t seem to care so much when it’s Republicans.”

The Department of Justice certainly has time to ensure that angry parents be probed as domestic terrorists, but not to look into overt death threats made against a sitting member of the House of Representatives?

Sounds like Biden’s America in a nutshell.

Here’s the thing — it is a sad reality of today’s world that lightning-rod politicians like Representatives Ilhan Omar, Rashida Tlaib, Matt Gaetz, and Marjorie Taylor Greene do get death threats.

And while these figures may be some of the most emphatic voices in a political landscape that is increasingly polarizing, they are, nonetheless, elected representatives and living, breathing human beings who should be able, at the very least, to be able to walk the streets and go to work on Capitol Hill without fearing for their lives. (There’s an Amendment for that, in fact, as Representative Lauren Boebert knows very well).

The members of the January 6 Commission have given the American public the impression that protecting the citadel of democracy and all its inhabitants should not be a partisan issue, and for all their glaringly political posturing, they’re certainly right on this count.

They’ve practically canonized the Capitol Hill police officer who shot and killed protester Ashli Babbit on that fateful day. Yet, if what Gaetz is saying is true, how is it that the word of the Capitol Police isn’t reason enough to arrest a man who threatened a sitting congressman?

Protecting the lives of the people elected to Congress should be a top priority for the Department of Justice, regardless of who is in the White House or which party’s congressman is threatened.

What’s really sad here is that it’s not difficult at all to believe that Gaetz really has been the victim of Washington D.C.’s notorious two-tiered justice system.

Let’s just pray he doesn’t also become the victim of the deranged leftist the Biden Justice Department allegedly refused to arrest.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.