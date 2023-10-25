Rep. Greg Steube Shares Story About Praying with Speaker Mike Johnson on House Floor

Please stand by for some good news.

It’s this: The new speaker of the House is more than a committed conservative.

Louisiana Rep. Mike Johnson is also a dedicated Christian who is not afraid to show it.

Item 1 — On Wednesday, shortly before being elected speaker, Johnson posted a photo of the engraving above the speaker’s podium, which reads, “In God We Trust.”

Item 2 — Conservative political commentator Benny Johnson shared a photo on X of Johnson leading the Republican conference in prayer on Tuesday after securing the GOP nomination for speaker.

Last night after being elected candidate for Speaker, Congressman Mike Johnson asked the Republican conference to bow their heads and join him in prayer. We need more leaders like this in DC 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/Ja05Bbj6IS — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) October 25, 2023

Item 3 — Rep. Greg Steube of Florida revealed that Johnson has done this sort of thing before.

Steube said Johnson joined him and other congressmen for a prayer on the House floor in January amid the deadlock over who the speaker would be.

“We lifted up the speaker’s race to the Lord and asked for his divine guidance,” Steube said. “Immediately after the prayer, 14 members changed their votes, ultimately leading to Speaker [Kevin] McCarthy securing the gavel by the end of the day.

“Mike Johnson is a strong conservative, but above all else, he is a strong Christian. He’s not afraid to look to his faith for guidance. America needs that more than ever in the U.S. House.”

In January, @RepMikeJohnson joined me on the House floor while we were in a deadlock over who our next Speaker would be. We lifted up the speaker’s race to the Lord and asked for his divine guidance. Immediately after the prayer, 14 members changed their votes, ultimately leading… pic.twitter.com/14YnPeeRzJ — Congressman Greg Steube (@RepGregSteube) October 25, 2023

Item 4 — In 2016, Johnson told the Louisiana Baptist Message, “I am a Christian, a husband, a father, a life-long conservative, constitutional law attorney and a small business owner in that order … and I think that order is important.”

Midday Wednesday, Johnson secured the speakership on a 220-209 vote, with all Republicans voting for him and all Democrats voting for House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries.

“Johnson is arguably the most ideologically conservative person to serve as speaker since Newt Gingrich in the 1990s,” according to NBC News.

“It’s a stunning rise for the conservative Donald Trump ally and low-ranking member of the GOP leadership team who is now second in line to the presidency,” NBC added.

In Congress since 2016 and in the Louisiana Legislature for two years before that, “Mike is a dedicated husband and father of four and an attorney who has devoted his life and career to fighting for … fundamental freedoms and traditional values,” according to his website.

“Mike spent nearly 20 years successfully litigating high profile constitutional law cases in district and appellate courts nationwide and is widely recognized as a leading defender of the right to life, religious liberty, free speech, the Second Amendment and free market principles.”

A lot of people are probably scratching their heads wondering who this guy is.

From what we know of him, it looks like his election as House speaker after weeks of chaos is good news.

