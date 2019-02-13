Democratic Congressman Claims ICE Is ‘Terrorizing’ Communities

Georgia Democratic Rep. Hank Johnson criticized Immigration and Customs Enforcement for “terrorizing” communities in the U.S. after a famous rapper who lived in Atlanta was arrested by ICE for being an illegal immigrant.

Johnson was asked by TMZ about the rapper, 21 Savage, and his arrest Tuesday. Johnson advocated for the release of the rapper, saying ICE purposely arrested him during the weekend of the Super Bowl “to send a message to people in the music business to keep ‘your mouth shut’ about what’s going on down at the southern border. I felt like I needed to speak out on it.”

“ICE is becoming an agency that terrorizes certain communities. It’s misusing its power and I think it needs to be reined in,” Johnson continued.

“You’re saying that 21 should be let out?” TMZ asked.

“Yes,” Johnson responded. “He should be let out on bond so that his u-visa application can continue to proceed. And so that ICE authorities can get their facts straight because they think he is a convicted felon and he’s not.”

The comments come as many Democrats have called for the abolishment of ICE. There have been protests throughout the U.S. including in Washington, D.C., and various parts of California, filled with groups of people calling for the abolishment the government agency.

Johnson’s office did not immediately respond for comment when contacted by The Daily Caller News Foundation.

