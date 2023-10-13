Rep. Jamaal Bowman Slapped with Ethics Complaint After Fire Alarm Incident

Democratic Rep. Jamaal Bowman of New York is facing an ethics complaint after pulling a fire alarm in a congressional office building last month.

The complaint was filed Thursday with the Office of Congressional Ethics by the Foundation for Accountability and Civic Trust.

The organization accuses Bowman of ethics violations related to his activation of a fire alarm in the Cannon House Office Building.

The alarm forced the evacuation of the building shortly before a key House vote on funding the federal government to avert a shutdown.

Bowman admitted to pulling the fire alarm but claimed he believed it would open a locked door rather than sound an alarm.

“I am embarrassed to admit that I activated the fire alarm, mistakenly thinking it would open the door,” he said in a statement. “I regret this and sincerely apologize for any confusion this caused.”

Bowman denied that he pulled the fire alarm in an attempt to delay the vote.

Bowman denied that he pulled the fire alarm in an attempt to delay the vote.

The U.S. Capitol Police announced in an Oct. 2 news release that the incident is under investigation.

Critics of Bowman have not bought his explanation.

“He simply cannot credibly claim he doesn’t know the difference between a fire alarm and an automatic door button, and it’s clear he did not pull the alarm for a legitimate reason,” FACT executive director Kendra Arnold wrote in the ethics complaint.

“There is no question that he intentionally set off the fire alarm, regardless of whether his motive for doing so was to delay a vote or to use a door that was not permitted.”

Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia posted a video showing the alarm in question clearly labeled “fire,” with no indication of intended use for opening the door.

Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia posted a video showing the alarm in question clearly labeled "fire," with no indication of intended use for opening the door.



Photos of the door showed signs reading, “Push until alarm sounds (3 seconds). Door will unlock in 30 seconds.”

Photos of the door showed signs reading, "Push until alarm sounds (3 seconds). Door will unlock in 30 seconds."

Greene accused Bowman of trying to interrupt the vote and called for his arrest and prosecution.

Obstruction of congressional proceedings entails a prison sentence of up to five years, according to the Congressional Research Service.

The ethics complaint against Bowman also accuses him of improperly using his official congressional social media accounts for campaign purposes, according to the Post.

FACT hit Bowman with the same complaint in April, The Center Square reported.

