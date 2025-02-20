Rep. Jasmine Crockett Suggests Trump Only Has a High Approval Rating Because Americans Are Too Stupid to 'Understand'

Texas Democratic Rep. Jasmine Crockett has become famous in the past year or two for her rants.

Whether she is yelling about “mediocre white boys” who oppose diversity programs or getting in shouting matches during committee meetings, we can always expect her to speak her mind.

That’s exactly what she did when she was a guest Wednesday on “The View.”

Crockett was asked about a broad sentiment among voters that President Donald Trump is keeping his campaign promises, a reality they are rewarding with substantial approval ratings, coupled with a struggling Democratic Party seen by many as too left-wing.

The lawmaker replied that the voters simply need more “education” to “understand” why the Democrats, who recently suffered massive defeats, are actually the correct coalition to lead the country.

“My takeaway is, just like the election, we’ve gotta do better at education,” she said. “People don’t understand.”

That’s when she embarked on her latest rant, claiming that Trump would take money out of the pockets of the elderly and even cause planes to crash.

“But you will understand when those hospitals in rural America start closing down even more. You will understand when you don’t have your Social Security. You will understand when your Medicaid, your Medicare, goes away,” Crockett continued.

“You will understand as planes continue to fall out of the sky,” she said.

Do you ever watch “The View”? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 1% (24 Votes) No: 99% (1961 Votes)

Crockett even claimed voters should have known that even former President Joe Biden would have been preferable to Trump.

“Soon, you will understand why it’s important to maybe have somebody that isn’t loud and ridiculous, and maybe Sleepy Joe is what we wanted, because we could at least sleep at night.”

That last remark was met with applause from the audience of “The View.”

But everyday Americans were surely not applauding.

Q: The American people overwhelmingly support what President Trump is doing. What’s your take away? REP. CROCKETT: “We’ve gotta do better at education. People don’t understand!” 😂 pic.twitter.com/g10DyZTr68 — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) February 19, 2025



The typical voter this year was concerned about immigration, the economy, and other issues toward which Trump and the Republicans were directly speaking.

The average voter could hardly be bothered to care about preferred pronouns or climate activism, which the Democrats were spending much of their air time discussing.

They also did not care for the condescending tone that Democrats took toward them, or the Democrats insisting that they should ignore their lying eyes while believing that the economy was actually great and the border was actually closed.

The Democrats, in other words, do not have an education problem.

They have a Jasmine Crockett problem.

They need more advocates who can understand and offer viable solutions to the issues the American people are facing, not more activists who can spew leftist talking points while declaring that everything is fine and that the unwashed masses are the true problem.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.