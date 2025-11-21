Rep. Jim Jordan Erupts After Discovering the Biden DOJ 'Spied' on Him for Years

Mountains of evidence prove that former President Joe Biden’s administration behaved as the most tyrannical in American history.

Alas, we still have no evidence that congressional Republicans understand the nature of the fight in which they find themselves. And that assumes that they regard it as a fight in the first place.

Thursday on Fox News’ “Hannity” with host Sean Hannity, an animated Republican Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio, Chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, revealed that Biden’s Justice Department, as part of its Arctic Frost investigation, “spied” on him for two and a half years.

Last month, Jordan’s House Judiciary Committee released documents showing that Biden’s FBI, under former Director Christopher Wray, cast a shockingly wide net in its investigation into events surrounding the Capitol incursion of Jan. 6, 2021.

Under that pretext, the FBI targeted Republicans, elected and otherwise, across the country.

For instance, a group of Republican senators had their phone records seized without their knowledge. At least one of those senators, Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, has threatened to sue the government. In fact, Republicans inserted a provision to allow for such legal action into the funding bill that reopened the government earlier this month.

On “Hannity,” Jordan denounced the Biden administration’s behavior, although hardly in the strongest possible terms.

“We know they spied on President Trump,” Jordan said in a clip posted to the social media platform X. “Then we learned it’s senators and the Speaker of the House. And now we learned they were spying on me for two and a half years.”

As he explained what happened, the congressman seemed to grow more and more outraged.

“They gathered information,” he added moments later, “that told them who I called, who called me, when we called each other, when the call took place, how long the call was, and where I was at when I made that call. They got your location as well. And they gathered that for 28 — over a time period of 28 months.”

The Biden administration, of course, did things like that — and much worse. Biden’s FBI, for instance, militarized its search for Jan. 6 “fugitives,” who then received draconian prison sentences.

So how did Jordan characterize the Biden administration’s Stalin-esque behavior, which he called “the epitome of the weaponization of government against the other party”?

“Ridiculous,” the congressman said — twice.

BREAKING: Jim Jordan reveals his phone records were targeted in the Biden DOJ’s Arctic Frost probe: “We know they spied on President Trump, then we learned it was Senators, then the Speaker of the House, and now we’ve learned they were spying on me for two and a half years, all… pic.twitter.com/YKAcB9Ylap — Sean Hannity 🇺🇸 (@seanhannity) November 21, 2025

Ridiculous? That’s all?

In a post on X, Jordan effectively reiterated the first part of what he said on “Hannity.” But he added a line that left ordinary X users irritated.

“If they can do it to us, they can do it to you,” he wrote.

They spied on President Trump. They spied on Senators. Now, we just learned, they spied on me. If they can do it to us, they can do it to you. https://t.co/e0z5zJO9G3 pic.twitter.com/jGb2VKIIPN — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) November 21, 2025

Frustrated X users reminded Jordan that, under the nearly 25-year-old Patriot Act, the government already can “do it” to us.

What are you taking about “could do it to you” They BEEN doing this to us! Every time you vote to renew the Patriot Act my guy. Spare me the tears pic.twitter.com/XpDpMbGgp8 — President-Elect Mike Silva (@MikeesanSilvamo) November 21, 2025

🤣🤣🤣 Yeah we know that. We have been living under the Patriot Act for decades now. It is turned against you and its a problem all of a sudden 🤣 This is why we call all of you #traitors — Really America™️ 🇺🇸 (@ReallyAmerica) November 21, 2025

They’ve been doing it to us ever since the Patriot Act passed. Welcome to the club. pic.twitter.com/QAPHNtsiLm — Kierkegaard’s Leap (@KierkegaardLeap) November 21, 2025

In other words, Jordan’s reaction, from the tame “ridiculous” to the tone-deaf “they can do it to you,” seemed both theatrical and hardly adequate for the moment.

Indeed, we have good reason to resent elected officials who care about injustice only when they personally feel its effects.

Worse still are those who, like Graham, attempt to profit from it at taxpayer expense.

According to CNN, on Wednesday, the House voted 426-0 to nullify the provision in the funding bill that allowed senators to sue the government for seizing their phone records without notifying them.

Republicans need to do better. After all, Democrats have embraced political violence and celebrated a high-profile assassination. They also have openly called for what amounts to a military coup.

Meanwhile, elected Republicans go on “Hannity” and complain about how “ridiculous” it all is.

In short, Republicans need to follow President Donald Trump and learn how to fight, for once in their lives.

