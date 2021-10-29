Share
Ohio Republican Rep. Jim Jordan speaks during a hearing of the House Oversight and Reform Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington on Aug. 24, 2020.
Ohio Republican Rep. Jim Jordan speaks during a hearing of the House Oversight and Reform Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington on Aug. 24, 2020. (Tom Williams - Pool / Getty Images)

Rep. Jim Jordan Goes Off on 'Stupid' New Biden Plan That Sees Migrants 'Paid for Breaking the Law'

 By Dillon Burroughs  October 29, 2021 at 8:12am
Ohio Republican Rep. Jim Jordan blasted the Biden administration for reportedly considering paying up to $450,000 per illegal immigrant separated from a family member during the Trump administration.

Jordan made the remarks during an interview on Fox News’ “Fox & Friends” on Friday morning regarding a plan first reported by The Wall Street Journal on Thursday.

The report said up to $450,000 could be given out per illegal immigrant who was separated from a family member during Donald Trump’s presidency.

“The U.S. Departments of Justice, Homeland Security, and Health and Human Services are considering payments that could amount to close to $1 million a family, though the final numbers could shift, the people familiar with the matter said,” the Wall Street Journal reported.

Jordan condemned the idea, saying Democrats are now seeking to pay people to break the law.

“You’re going to pay people half a million dollars who broke the law at the same time the administration is getting ready to raise taxes on the hard-working families of this country,” Jordan told Fox News’ Steve Doocy.

“It makes absolutely no sense,” the congressman added.

Jordan warned that once word gets out that illegal immigrants will be paid large sums after entering America, even more people will be encouraged to illegally cross the border.

“Think about this. First, you break the law, you get amnesty with Democrats. Now they’re going to pay you for breaking the law,” he said.

“You think we have a problem in a caravan coming towards the border now and what we’ve seen over the past several months? Wait until the word gets out that you actually get paid for breaking the law to come into our country,” the congressman added.

Jordan said the action was “one of the many stupid policies from this administration.”

Later during the interview, the congressman also reminded viewers that for six months in a row, the numbers of Border Patrol encounters with illegal immigrants have increased.

“Remember, every single month for six months in a row, the illegal encounters on the border went up,” Jordan said.

More than 192,000 encounters took place at the southern border in September, according to Customs and Border Protection.

