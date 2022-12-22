Republican Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio offered a simple yet potent rebuke of President Joe Biden’s “America Last” approach to illegal immigration in a Wednesday tweet.

Jordan questioned why American workers were a mere afterthought in the eyes of the White House amid a reported plan to give millions of illegal immigrants eventual U.S citizenship.

Axios reported Tuesday that the Biden administration is planning to make an economic argument for granting amnesty to participants in the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.

DACA was created under former President Barack Obama for illegal immigrants who were brought into the country as children. He called them “Dreamers.”

Conservative commentator Greg Price shared the Axios report on Twitter, saying, “The Biden admin says they are going to lower inflation by pushing legal status for millions of Dreamers to increase the labor supply.”

“Why not just hire AMERICANS looking for jobs?” Jordan said in response.

Why not just hire AMERICANS looking for jobs? https://t.co/ZIUwFRPWBN — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) December 21, 2022

The Axios report said that “top economic aides are concerned that the lack of immigrant workers is leading to labor shortages, which will continue to keep inflation high.”

Oddly enough, the open sieve on the southern border doesn’t seem to have stopped inflation in its tracks.

If merely funneling more immigrants into the economy were an answer to solving the problem, you’d think the record-setting illegal immigration levels Biden has overseen would have made a difference.

The economic argument for open borders and amnesty has become a favorite of the Democratic Party, but its Big Tech-backed advocates squarely ignore the toxic impact of illegal immigration on the economy.

Illegal immigration devastates the wages of blue-collar workers. It’s cancer to the “union way of life” that Democrats campaign on and advertise to swing voters.

Corporate lobbyists often speak of a “labor shortage” in the American economy, while paying little mind to the quality of jobs that employers are unable to hire for.

There are millions of American men who have simply dropped out of the labor market, by the way.

Maybe the answer to reversing the so-called shortage involves employers admitting they’re not going to hire them for $12 an hour.

One would hope the president would opt for an economic agenda that places the economic interests of American workers as the priority — rather than arranging for their replacements to receive the proper documentation.

Ramming through an amnesty policy won’t be easy, but that hasn’t stopped corporate Democrats from trying before.

One Big Tech-backed cheap labor bill failed to advance beyond the (currently Democratic) House earlier this month — a development that bodes poorly for amnesty legislation after the new, slim Republican majority is sworn in.

If the Democrats try, perhaps Republican congressional leadership can take a lead from Jordan.

The party wins when it prioritizes the interests of middle-class working Americans — a demographic with whom Republicans underperformed in last month’s midterms.

