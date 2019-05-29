Rep. Justin Amash Holds First Town Hall Since Accusing Trump of ‘Impeachable Conduct’

At his first town hall since accusing President Donald Trump of “impeachable conduct,” Republican Michigan Rep. Justin Amash said Tuesday that Congress must do “our job.”

“I think it’s really important that we do our job as Congress. That we would not allow misconduct to go undeterred,” Amash said at the town hall in Grand Rapids, Michigan, according to CNN.

“We have a job to do, and I think we owe it to the American people to represent them to ensure that the people we have in office are doing the right thing, are of good character, aren’t violating the public trust.”

Town hall meeting with US Rep. Justin Amash U.S. Rep. Justin Amash is holding a town hall meeting now in Grand Rapids. It's his first town hall meeting since he tweeted that the president should be impeached for his actions during the Russia investigation: https://www.woodtv.com/2033569753 Posted by WOOD TV8 on Tuesday, May 28, 2019