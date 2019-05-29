SECTIONS
Rep. Justin Amash Holds First Town Hall Since Accusing Trump of ‘Impeachable Conduct’

Michigan Rep. Justin Amash holds a town hall Meeting on May 28, 2019 in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Amash was the first Republican member of Congress to say that President Donald Trump engaged in impeachable conduct. (Bill Pugliano / Getty Images)Bill Pugliano / Getty ImagesMichigan Rep. Justin Amash holds a town hall Meeting on May 28, 2019 in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Amash was the first Republican member of Congress to say that President Donald Trump engaged in impeachable conduct. (Bill Pugliano / Getty Images)

By Evie Fordham
Published May 28, 2019 at 5:06pm
Modified May 29, 2019 at 11:23am
At his first town hall since accusing President Donald Trump of “impeachable conduct,” Republican Michigan Rep. Justin Amash said Tuesday that Congress must do “our job.”

“I think it’s really important that we do our job as Congress. That we would not allow misconduct to go undeterred,” Amash said at the town hall in Grand Rapids, Michigan, according to CNN.

“We have a job to do, and I think we owe it to the American people to represent them to ensure that the people we have in office are doing the right thing, are of good character, aren’t violating the public trust.”

Amash also attacked House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy of California during Tuesday’s town hall, calling him the GOP’s “so-called” leader.

The libertarian-leaning Amash alleged McCarthy did not read the Mueller report.

Amash first said that Trump “engaged in impeachable conduct” related to the Mueller investigation on May 18.

Trump hit back the next day, calling Amash “a total lightweight” and “a loser” on Twitter.

The conservative House Freedom Caucus condemned Amash, a founding member, for his impeachment stance on May 20.

Amash said that after reading special counsel Robert Mueller’s report into potential Russian election meddling, he determined that Attorney General William Barr “deliberately misrepresented” Mueller’s findings in his summary.

The congressman’s heightened public persona comes as Libertarians are trying to convince him to mount a third-party challenge to Trump, MLive.com reported.

Michigan’s 3rd Congressional District, which Amash represents, went for Trump by nearly 10 points in the 2016 presidential election, according to The Washington Post.

Amash has not taken any official steps toward impeachment. Democrat Michigan Rep. Rashida Tlaib invited him to cosponsor an impeachment resolution with her on May 18.

