Rep. Ken Buck Gets Eviction Notice from Landlord After Casting Vote Against Jordan for Speaker

GOP Rep. Ken Buck of Colorado said he has received a notice of eviction because he refused to support Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan’s bid to become speaker of the House.

Buck appeared on NBC News’ “Meet the Press Now” on Thursday to talk about the response to his stance.

“So far I’ve had four death threats,” he said. “I’ve been evicted from my office in Colorado — I have a notice of eviction because the landlord is mad with my voting record on the speaker issue.”

Buck added that “everybody in the conference is getting this.”

Jordan lost a third vote for speaker on Friday.

Buck was among 25 Republicans who didn’t support him. The Colorado congressman voted instead for House Majority Whip and Minnesota Rep. Tom Emmer.

A representative for Buck’s Colorado office told the Washington Examiner the lease was being terminated because Buck was helping to block Jordan from the speakership.

Four additional GOP representatives also claimed they received death threats for backing someone other than Jordan, the Examiner reported.

Two of them — Idaho Rep. Mike Simpson and Georgia Rep. Drew Ferguson — voted for Louisiana Rep. Steve Scalise on Friday.

Iowa Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks of Iowa voted for North Carolina Rep. Patrick McHenry, and New York Rep. Nick LaLota voted for former Rep. Lee Zeldin, also from New York.

The Republican conference decided to halt Jordan’s bid for the speakership nomination Friday afternoon, according to CNN.

Texas GOP Rep. Chip Roy told the outlet it was a “mistake” for the party.

“I supported Jim Jordan wholeheartedly,” he said. “I think it was a mistake for the Republican conference to just walk away from arguably the most popular Republican in the Republican party.

“We shouldn’t have done that, we just did, so now we got to go back and figure out what we’re doing.”

Buck was one of eight House Republicans who voted to oust California Rep. Kevin McCarthy as speaker earlier this month.

