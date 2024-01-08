Rep. Lauren Boebert Allegedly Punches Ex-Husband Twice for Being 'Aggressive' Toward Her in Public Restaurant

Police in Colorado are investigating a weekend incident in which Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert is alleged to have twice punched her former husband in the face in a restaurant.

Boebert has denied that she punched her longtime former husband and the father of her children.

According to The Denver Post, the incident began earlier on Saturday when the congresswoman visited the home of her former husband, Jayson Boebert, in order to pick up one of her sons.

Lauren and Jayson Boebert have four children.

An aide for Lauren Boebert told The Daily Beast a tense interaction between the congresswoman and her former husband began as she and the boy were prepared to drive away.

Boebert was leaving her ex-husband’s home when he approached her and attempted to hug her, the aide said.

Boebert put out a hand to give herself distance from him and then left the property, the aide said.

Later, according to The Daily Beast, Jayson Boebert called his former wife to apologize to her and asked her if they could meet in person to discuss the situation.

She agreed and the pair settled on a restaurant called Miner’s Claim.

It is not clear what happened inside Miner’s Claim, but, according to The Daily Beast, Boebert’s aide said Jayson Boebert called police claiming he was a victim of “domestic violence.”

She denied that allegation in a statement posted to X by Kyle Clark, an anchor for KUSA-TV in Denver:

“This is a sad situation for all that keeps escalating and another reason I’m moving,” the statement said. “I didn’t punch Jayson in the face and no one was arrested. I will be consulting with my lawyer about the false claims he made against me and evaluate all of my legal options.”

Police in the town of Silt, the town where the incident took place, are investigating the matter to see if a crime was committed and they have requested video footage from inside the restaurant.

The Silt Police Department will release a report once the investigation is complete and no one has been arrested.

The aide for the congresswoman told The Daily Beast the interaction at the restaurant went downhill after Jayson Boebert became “lewd,” “made a motion” towards Lauren Boebert, attempted to “grab her” and was described as generally “aggressive.”

The same person said the congresswoman did not strike her ex-husband but put her hand up to his face and on his nose in order to keep him at a distance, The Daily Beast reported.

After officers arrived, they spoke to both parties. The Boeberts left separately, according to The Daily Beast.

Jayson Boebert also commented on the incident.

“I made a mistake. We both overreacted. I only want what’s best for boys and I still love her very much. I only want the best for her,” he told TMZ.

In comments to the Denver Post, Jayson Boebert said he would not be willing to press charges against his former wife.

“I don’t want nothing to happen,” he said. “Her and I were working through a difficult conversation.”

The incident involving the Boeberts was first reported on the social media platform X by a far-left group called American Muckrakers, which has a stated mission to remove Lauren Boebert from the House.

In a social media post published to the platform X on Saturday, the group alleged Boebert “punched her ex-husband Jayson in the nose 2 times and then continued to beat him up. Then she called the cops on him.”

Boebert recently announced she will not seek reelection in her current district, Colorado’s 3rd, partially citing her personal issues and divorce.

She is now running for the soon-to-be-vacant seat in the state’s 4th District, which Republican Rep. Ken Buck will vacate upon his retirement from the House of Representatives next January.

