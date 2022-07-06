Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell of California — best known for his romantic relationship with a Chinese spy named Christine Fang, AKA Fang Fang, and for farting on national television — never misses an opportunity to demean a Republican colleague.

The day after a deranged 21-year-old gunman allegedly murdered seven people and injured dozens of others at a Highland Park, Illinois, Fourth of July parade on Monday, the smarmy congressman took aim at Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert, a gun enthusiast and staunch defender of our Second Amendment.

He posted a photograph of Boebert holding an AR-15 type rifle alongside a picture of the alleged shooter, Robert “Bobby” E. Crimo III, on Twitter with the caption “Let’s start drawing straight lines.”

His message? Republicans are to blame for Monday’s tragedy.

Let’s start drawing straight lines. pic.twitter.com/md1xKqoo6O — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) July 5, 2022

Never one to shy away from confrontation, Boebert quickly returned fire.

Bullseye!

Several hours later, just to make sure she’d hit her target, she took another shot.

.@EricSwalwell, give it up creep. Did Fang Fang block you on WeChat? You can’t date me. https://t.co/ajBTJS3ZNm — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) July 5, 2022

Asked for a comment on Swalwell’s slight by The Washington Examiner, Boebert said in a statement, “I get that Eric Swalwell isn’t a fan of our constitutional rights and is desperate to distract from his repeated political failures, but the only straight line that needs to be drawn is from Eric Swalwell to Fang Fang to the Chinese Communist Party.”

“I will make sure that line gets drawn when we take back the House. Law-abiding gun owners won’t be smeared and disarmed every time a California failed presidential candidate rolls out of bed with a Chinese spy and tries to blame us for the conduct of others,” she continued.

In December 2020, Axios reported that, between 2011 and 2015, China’s Ministry of State Security sent intelligence operatives into the U.S. Their mission was to “develop[ed] extensive ties with local and national politicians.”

Axios calls Christine Fang “the woman at the center of the operation” and alleged she “targeted up-and-coming local politicians in the Bay Area and across the country who had the potential to make it big on the national stage.”

Fang set her sites on Swalwell. It is alleged that the two began an intimate relationship. Evidence, including a plethora of photographs of the pair together online, suggests the report is true.

According to the Examiner, Swalwell has never denied the charges. They report that Fang allegedly “placed an intern in Swalwell’s office” and helped raise funds for his 2014 reelection campaign.

Axios reported that “federal investigators became so alarmed by Fang’s behavior and activities that around 2015 they alerted Swalwell to their concerns — giving him what is known as a defensive briefing.”

“Swalwell immediately cut off all ties to Fang, according to a current U.S. intelligence official, and he has not been accused of any wrongdoing. Fang left the country unexpectedly in mid-2015 amid the investigation,” the report said.

At the time Axios broke this story, Swalwell’s office issued a statement which read: “Rep. Swalwell, long ago, provided information about this person — whom he met more than eight years ago, and whom he hasn’t seen in nearly six years — to the FBI. To protect information that might be classified, he will not participate in your story.”

This story was then and continues to be concerning because Swalwell sits on the House Intelligence Committee.

In a long-form interview with Breitbart News in January, current House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy of California, who is likely to become the speaker if Republicans do prevail in November, said one of the first items on his agenda would be to remove Swalwell and Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff, also from California, from the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence.

Living in a glass house, one would think this smug congressman would stop throwing stones, but it seems he just can’t help himself. And with a Democrat-controlled House, he’s never faced any consequences for his actions.

As McCarthy has signaled, that may be about to change. And his relationship with Fang Fang may come back to bite bite him yet. It couldn’t happen to a nicer guy.

