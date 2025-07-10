Rep. Luna Announces Plan for Tech Billionaire They Think Funded LA Riots - He'd Better Have Some Cash in His Mattress

Talented social scientists would do well to examine the undeniable connection between leftism and a certain kind of wealth.

Meanwhile, we should remember that — as Sovietologist and diplomat George Kennan famously observed in 1947 — Communists play the long game.

Wednesday on the social media platform X, Republican Rep. Anna Paulina Luna of Florida, a member of the House Oversight Committee, indicated that she and others on the committee will ask the appropriate federal departments to freeze the assets of Neville Roy Singham, a 71-year-old tech mogul with ties to the Chinese Communist Party and a history of funding extreme left-wing groups, including those responsible for last month’s riots in Los Angeles, which targeted both police and agents of Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

“Neville Singham— the billionaire communist with ties to the CCP, who funded the LA riots and used immigration & Mexicans as a Trojan horse for communism— is hiding from our letter requesting testimony. This poses an issue for delivering subpoena,” Luna wrote.

“Therefore, if he decides to hide in CHINA, we will now be asking the State Dept. and Treasury to freeze his assets/visa. Singham is literally hiding,” she added.

Luna also shared an Oversight Committee post from last month. That post featured two letters, both dated June 13, addressed to Singham and Attorney General Pam Bondi, respectively.

The letter to Bondi requested a briefing on Department of Justice “efforts to investigate whether certain far-left entities, organized and funded by Neville Roy Singham, may have engaged in activities at the behest of Beijing.”

Readers may view the full letter to Bondi in the Oversight Committee’s post below.

The letter to Singham, meanwhile, requested documents pertaining to the mogul’s “funding and control over certain far-left entities.” Those entities included the Party for Socialism and Liberation.

“According to data scientist Jennica Pounds,” the Oversight Committee wrote to Singham last month, “you are ‘the main backer behind’ the PSL, which has organized nationwide protests, including the Los Angeles riots.”

Pounds, whose work influenced President Donald Trump’s Department of Government Efficiency under Elon Musk, goes by “DataRepublican” on X.

✉️ Read the full letter to Neville Singham: pic.twitter.com/D3MJXYpnZP — Oversight Committee (@GOPoversight) June 13, 2025

To summarize, information from a prominent data scientist has prompted the House Oversight Committee to investigate the China-linked socialist Singham’s funding of PSL, which organized last month’s anti-ICE riots in Los Angeles. According to Luna, Singham remains hidden in China. Therefore, the committee will ask the appropriate federal departments to freeze the tech mogul’s visa and assets.

Who is Singham, and what has he done? Luna, of course, referred to him as a “billionaire communist.”

The tech mogul does not appear on Forbes’ real-time billionaires list. But that probably amounts to splitting hairs.

According to the New York Post, Singham sold his software company, Thoughtworks, for $785 million in 2017.

As part of its exclusive report in August 2024, the Post also noted that nine of 14 staff members listed on the website of the Kairos Center for Religions, Rights, and Social Justice at Columbia University, site of various pro-Hamas disturbances, had “a connection to Singham or to one of his groups.”

Moreover, in 2023, The New York Times reported that “hidden amid a tangle of nonprofit groups and shell companies,” Singham “works closely with the Chinese government media machine and is financing its propaganda worldwide.”

Thus, to return to our opening proposition, let us advance a tentative thesis.

In short, holders of parasitic wealth — those whose wealth depends on connections to government, for instance, as well as those whom President Dwight Eisenhower once identified as a “scientific-technological elite” — tend to adopt leftist ideas. The scientific-technological elite, in particular, has susceptibility to a god complex that makes atheism — and thus communism — attractive. Singham certainly belongs to that scientific-technological elite.

Conversely, those who derive their wealth from building things tend to lean to the right. That occurs, at least in part, because builders make use of — and thus learn to appreciate — God’s creation. Rich leftists, on the other hand, do everything possible to tear down that creation.

How interesting, therefore, that a rich leftist like Singham would view illegal immigration as a tool with which to slowly tear down Communist China’s main adversary.

