Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida likened former Vice President Joe Biden’s presidential campaign to “elder abuse” during an interview on Sunday.

Speaking to Fox News host Steve Hilton, the Republican spoke on Biden’s mental acuity and specifically cited an incident that occurred between Biden and a CBS News correspondent last week.

“First of all — OK, boomer, nobody says ‘junkie’ anymore. When someone suffers from substance abuse issues, we try to extend the hand of grace,” Gaetz told Hilton on “The Next Revolution.”

“I would think Joe Biden might know that given his own family history. But Biden is substantively making the argument that there’s no factual predicate to question his mental capability, and in every American family, we see this dynamic where somebody loses contact, they become a little slower on the uptake, and it would be funnier if America weren’t facing such serious challenges.”

“We’ve got to beat this virus,” Gaetz said. “We’ve got to confront China.”

The Republican then signaled his doubt that Biden is up to the task of leading the country and suggested he is being used for political gain by those around him.

“We’ve got to get our economy moving again. Joe Biden’s effort in politics here looks less like a presidential campaign and more like elder abuse,” he said.

Gaetz also speculated on the program that Susan Rice, President Barack Obama’s former national security advisor, is Biden’s favorite to become his running mate.

“She’s deeply flawed, and we would love that on our side. The question is: Is Joe Biden in charge of the Joe Biden campaign?” he asked.

The radical wing of the Democratic Party will “roll right over Joe Biden,” he added.

The congressman suggested Biden would be swayed into picking a running mate who is much further to the left.

“We’ve got to re-elect President Trump. It is very serious,” he said.

The comments from Gaetz were in response to questions about Biden’s cognitive health following now months of speculation the candidate has lost a few steps.

In an interview Biden granted to CBS News correspondent Errol Barnett Wednesday, the former VP was asked if he had taken a cognitive test.

“No, I haven’t taken a test. Why the hell would I take a test? Come on, man,” Biden responded.

“That’s like saying to you, before you got on this program, if you had taken a test were you taking cocaine or not,” Biden said.

“What do you think, huh? Are you a junkie?” he asked Barnett.

The Democrat then said he cannot wait to debate President Donald Trump so the American people can judge his cognitive health.

He told Barnett, “I am very willing to let the American people judge my physical as well as my mental fitness.”

Biden had previously claimed that his cognitive abilities are tested regularly.

