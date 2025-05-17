Rep. Nancy Mace of South Carolina on Friday came face to face with a self-described transgender suspect charged with threatening her life.

Samuel Theodore Cain, who calls himself Roxie Wolfe, was denied bond after a hearing on Friday, according to the Daily Gazette.

On April 26, Cain made a post on X in which he said that he would “assassinate” Mace with a gun, an arrest warrant from the State Law Enforcement Division said. The warrant said Cain, 19, has admitted he made the post.

Mace spoke after the hearing.

This is not Roxie Wolf, this is not a woman, and threatening my life is not a joke. Look at his smirk. pic.twitter.com/VVcFAZXFon — Rep. Nancy Mace (@RepNancyMace) May 16, 2025

“My first thought was, he’s huge,” she said, according to Fox News. “This guy was well over 6 feet, over 200 pounds. I’m 5-foot-6, 115 pounds. He’s twice my size. It was scary.”

“As a mom, this was heartbreaking. All I could think about was his family. And my kids. My kids live in fear about being murdered,” she said.

Mace said that Capitol Police told her to find a safe location after the threat was discovered.

“This was serious. Nobody knew where he was,” she said. “Law enforcement told me to go inside immediately. That’s how real it was.”

Mace said she faces death threats daily.

“This is the second person this year,” she continued. “But I receive death threats from trans activists and trans people every single day. And not a single U.S. attorney in the state of South Carolina or anywhere in the country has taken them seriously.”

“One day, someone’s going to pull the trigger. Someone’s going to get a bullet. Someone’s going to die,” she said.

“This case isn’t just about one man’s threats. It’s about a culture that tolerates violence against elected officials, especially women who speak up,” Mace said. “We do not accept terror. The normalization of threats against public servants corrodes democracy from within.”

After the hearing, Mace approached Cain’s family and shook his father’s hand.

“As humans, we hurt. As parents, we understand each other. I shook the hand of a father whose son threatened to kill me, not out of forgiveness, but out of grace. Strength is about standing your ground and we can be humble with humanity. We’ll never stop fighting for what’s right, with courage, compassion and consequences,” Mace posted on X.

As humans, we hurt. As parents, we understand each other.

I shook the hand of a father whose son threatened to kill me, not out of forgiveness, but out of grace. Strength is about standing your ground and we can be humble with humanity. We’ll never stop fighting for what’s… pic.twitter.com/A6ryzI8fpK — Rep. Nancy Mace (@RepNancyMace) May 16, 2025

During the hearing, she gave an impact statement in which she asked that bail be denied, according to WYFF-TV.

She said when the threat arrived, “I was vulnerable. My staff was vulnerable. And my children were vulnerable. I had to make immediate changes to my movements, surroundings, and plans because a man I had never met threatened to put a bullet in me.”

Mace spoke out about threats from supporters of men claiming they are women.

“I believe the trans movement is radicalized. It’s a cult,” she said. “Trans people and their supporters fuel violence, particularly toward women who speak the truth and toward elected officials who refuse to be bullied.

“Men who crossdress as women are mentally ill. They are violent toward women. And in a state that doesn’t do nearly enough to protect women, now is the time to show women the state of South Carolina will follow its laws and will protect you,” she added.

In her statement, Mace said, “Words have consequences. Threats like these are acts of terror meant to shake the foundations of democracy by targeting those who serve it.”

“I pray this young man find God who alone can change hearts of stone into hearts of flesh,” she said.

