Rep. Thomas Massie Announces Marriage to Early 'Practitioner of Making America Healthy Again'

Rep. Thomas Massie, a Republican from Kentucky, has remarried after the death of his first wife.

Massie’s first wife, Rhonda, died in June 2024. The couple had been married for over three decades at the time, according to the Louisville Courier-Journal. Massie had four children with his first wife.

“Carolyn and I would like to announce our recent marriage! We were legally married in Kentucky on October 19th by the pastor of the church we have been attending for several months,” Massie posted on X.

“This weekend we celebrated with close friends and family at a Christian wedding ceremony in Pennsylvania where Carolyn is from,” he added.

Carolyn and I would like to announce our recent marriage! We were legally married in Kentucky on October 19th by the pastor of the church we have been attending for several months. This weekend we celebrated with close friends and family at a Christian wedding ceremony in… pic.twitter.com/7fmikl7li3 — Thomas Massie for Congress (@MassieforKY) November 3, 2025

“Carolyn Grace Moffa and I first met professionally over a decade ago when she worked for Senator Rand Paul. As Senator Paul’s Ag policy staffer until 2016, Carolyn was a very early proponent and practitioner of Making America Healthy Again. She even visited me and my late wife Rhonda on our grass-fed cattle farm several years ago,” he wrote.

“Carolyn has not previously been married. I have four adult children, who are all married to wonderful people, and three grandchildren from my blessed 31 year marriage to Rhonda who I still miss every day,” Massie continued.

“We will reside on the farm in Kentucky where Carolyn recently helped me re-establish ducks and chickens to go with the beef cattle. We plan to travel back-and-forth to DC and throughout Kentucky as my congressional responsibilities require,” he wrote.

He noted that at the wedding “we served raw milk with the wedding cake and margaritas made with frozen peaches from our farm!”

Massie said that Republican Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky, and Repubican Reps. Jim Jordan and Warren Davidson of Ohio, Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia, and Victoria Spartz of Indiana attended the ceremony.

“My oldest grandson was the ring bearer,” he said after noting that three of his grandchildren were at the ceremony.

“I proposed to Carolyn on the steps of the Library of Congress which was the location of our first date. Please pray for us as Carolyn steps into the arena with me. With her support, I look forward to continuing my fight for freedom for the great people of Kentucky!” he posted.

Paul has said he will support Massie next year as Massie seeks to defend his seat against a challenger supported by President Donald Trump, with whom Massie has feuded on some issues, according to Politico.

Former Navy SEAL Ed Gallrein has announced he will wage a primary fight against Massie.

“This district is Trump Country,” Gallrein has said. “The president doesn’t need obstacles in Congress — he needs backup.”

“Thomas Massie is going to win,” Paul said. “I’m going to help him. I’m going to be with him every step of the way.”

Pail said Massie is an “independent voice” within the Republican Party, while also noting that be believes he and Massie have supported Trump more over time than many others who have now aligned themselves with Trump.

“The people who’ve gotten close to him who want regime change in Venezuela and want to send more advanced weaponry to Ukraine, those are the interventionists from the interventionist wing of the party who have never been the ones really closely allied,” he said.

