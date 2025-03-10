Rep. Thomas Massie Vows to Oppose New Spending Bill, Slams Republican Colleagues for Falling 'For the Lie'

A proposal to fund the federal government for the final half of this federal fiscal year has run into opposition.

The proposal was unveiled Saturday by the House Republican majority as a continuing resolution that largely funds the budget proposed by former President Joe Biden and approved in two stopgap budget bills last year, according to CNN.

The proposal, which shifts around some budget lines to increase defense spending by $6 billion and cut domestic spending by $13 billion, was denounced by Democrats.

But the bill also drew the ire of Republican Rep. Thomas Massie of Kentucky, who said the bill is more of the same old stuff. He explained his reasoning in a series of posts on X.

“If it passes this week, the CR obligates Trump (from now until September) to spend the same amounts of money on generally the same things Biden spent money on in his last 15 months in office. We could pass recisions later to undo some things, but there’s no commitment to do so,” Massie wrote in a post on X.

“I’m not voting for the Continuing Resolution budget (cut-copy-paste omnibus) this week. Why would I vote to continue the waste fraud and abuse DOGE has found? We were told the CR in December would get us to March when we would fight. Here we are in March, punting again! WTFO,” Massie posted on X.

“Unless I get a lobotomy Monday that causes me to forget what I’ve witnessed the past 12 years, I’ll be a NO on the CR this week. It amazes me that my colleagues and many of the public fall for the lie that we will fight another day,” he wrote in another post on X.

“I predicted this (see below). The CR is a UNIPARTY deal. It doesn’t fund the wall. It does fund USAID. The democrats depart for a retreat on Wednesday, so they’ve already agreed to provide enough votes to pass the CR. Meanwhile, our election mandate will wane by this coming Sept,” he wrote.

“The argument for CR in September 2024 was to fight in December 2024 after the election. The argument for CR in December 2024 was to fight in March 2025 after the inauguration. The argument for CR in March 2025 is to fight in September 2025 because… we’re not ready yet ?!?!” he posted.

President Donald Trump is calling for the proposal to pass.

“The House and Senate have put together, under the circumstances, a very good funding Bill (“CR”)! All Republicans should vote (Please!) YES next week,” Trump posted Saturday on Truth Social.

“Great things are coming for America, and I am asking you all to give us a few months to get us through to September so we can continue to put the Country’s ‘financial house’ in order,” Trump wrote.

“Democrats will do anything they can to shut down our Government, and we can’t let that happen. We have to remain UNITED — NO DISSENT — Fight for another day when the timing is right. VERY IMPORTANT. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

Although Republicans control Congress, they currently have 218 seats against 214 for Democrats, with three seats vacant. That means two defections leave the budget vote tied, sending it down to defeat.

In the Senate, the bill needs more votes than the GOP currently has. Republicans have 53 seats, which means they need seven Democratic votes to pass the proposal.

They have one Democrat — Sen. John Fetterman of Pennsylvania.

“I’m never going to be a part of any vote that shuts the government down,” he said, according to Politico.

The current stopgap budget bill expires Friday.

