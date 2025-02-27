Republican Rep. Joe Wilson of South Carolina was savaged on social media after revealing he’s working on legislation to create a $250 bill featuring President Donald Trump’s face.

In a tone-deaf X post on Tuesday, Wilson wrote: “Grateful to announce that I am drafting legislation to direct the Bureau of Engraving and Printing to design a $250 bill featuring Donald J. Trump.”

“Bidenflation has destroyed the economy forcing American families to carry more cash. Most valuable bill for most valuable President!” the congressman added.

Grateful to announce that I am drafting legislation to direct the Bureau of Engraving and Printing to design a $250 bill featuring Donald J. Trump. Bidenflation has destroyed the economy forcing American families to carry more cash. Most valuable bill for most valuable President! pic.twitter.com/v4glGOB2z3 — Joe Wilson (@RepJoeWilson) February 25, 2025

Under current laws, a living person cannot appear on U.S. currency, which is why Wilson would have to get a new law passed to make his proposal a reality.

In any case, the suggestion went down like a ton of bricks, as numerous commenters slammed the idea as a waste of money and time.

Don’t spend money paying staff to draft this. It’s a waste of time & resources. — Diane T 🦩 (@Always_DianeT) February 25, 2025

Really? I voted for Trump, but isn’t there more pressing issues at hand? — Kelly McCarty (formerly NONBidenary) (@KellyLMcCarty) February 25, 2025

Yeah like people will be holding a $250 bill in their wallets. Especially with 2,700% accumulative inflation. Skyrocket energy bills, unobtainable homes, and a spending bill for FY25 that’s being touted as the no tax on tips and overtime (not in it), oh and look no Epstein… — ROOSTER1776 (@1776_ROOSTER) February 26, 2025

Did you fill out the 5 things you did last week? If this is on your agenda, it would seem you are expendable. — Rickybobby1 (@LongAlong7886) February 26, 2025

As Americans struggle with crushing inflation, soaring crime waves, and the harrowing impact of unfettered illegal immigration, it’s absurd for an elected official to waste time on a vanity project — even if Trump deserves the tribute.

Rather than brown-nosing the president with useless gestures, Wilson should support the Trump agenda — such as ensuring Ukraine does not join NATO — instead of opposing it.

Grateful for NATO ally Türkiye’s willingness to act as a security guarantor for Ukraine and call for Ukraine to join NATO. This is leadership! — Joe Wilson (@RepJoeWilson) February 24, 2025

Many Trump supporters are thrilled that he appears to be delivering on some of his campaign promises, such as stemming illegal border crossings and streamlining the bloated federal bureaucracy.

Printing $250 bills plastered with Trump’s face is an amusing idea (especially when one considers the numerous liberal meltdowns the newly minted bills would trigger), but it won’t help everyday Americans who are struggling to pay their bills and raise their children in a safe environment.

