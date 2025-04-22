Reparations for the Rest of Us? Trump's Right-Hand Man Raises a Question Every Law-Abiding American Should Think About

If you want to see and hear the best two minutes of this or nearly any day, keep reading.

Stephen Miller, Deputy Chief of Staff for Policy and Homeland Security Advisor to President Donald Trump, appeared last week on Newsmax’s “Rob Schmitt Tonight” and delivered one of the most impassioned pleas on behalf of American citizens that anyone will ever hear.

In short, Miller suggested — perhaps more for effect than in earnestness — that the federal government owes Americans reparations.

Host Rob Schmitt began by declaring that Democrats have “gone nuts” in their commitment to protecting illegal immigrants.

Specifically, the Democrat-dominated establishment’s relentless propaganda in support of “Maryland father” Kilmar Abrego Garcia, deported last month to his native El Salvador by the Trump administration, has now resulted in Democratic Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse of Rhode Island calling for Garcia to receive reparations from the federal government.

Miller did not even wait for Schmitt to formulate a question before launching into his tirade.

“Where are the damages for Americans?” Miller asked in a clip posted to the social media platform X. One could hardly fail to detect the righteous indignation in his voice.

Then, the White House official laid out all the charges Americans could level against their government due to the Biden administration’s disastrous open border policy.

“Where do I even start?” Miller said moments later. “We used to have a functioning public school system in this country. Then we had open borders.” As a result, officials have diverted educational resources that should have gone to Americans.

Likewise, open-border-loving Democrats have destroyed the cities.

“Look at Los Angeles,” he continued, “once a paradise of safety, security, and prosperity. Entire neighborhoods occupied and controlled by foreign gangs. Where do all the residents who’ve been displaced, who’ve been forced out of Los Angeles, where do they go to get their reparations?”

Next, Miller turned to Americans who have had their families and lives destroyed by drug trafficking across the border.

“And then what about the victims of fentanyl poisoning brought in by Democrats’ open border?” he asked. “Hundreds of thousands of moms and dads whose kids are dead and buried in the ground. Where do they go to get their reparations from the government?”

Miller then spoke for other victims of migrant crime.

“And then all the women who’ve been raped, who’ve been beaten, who’ve been murdered, all the dads who’ve been shot dead and aren’t home, all the police officers who’ve been slain by illegal aliens in ambush attacks in the line of duty — where do any of these people go, where do any of their families go to get reparations?”

Of course, the border crisis involves more than migrant criminals. Indeed, some criminals held positions of power in the federal government.

In a searing indictment of former President Joe Biden’s tyrannical administration, Miller next accused the Biden administration of trafficking hundreds of thousands of children into horrific fates.

“Or the half a million children that Joe Biden trafficked across the southern border and put into the hands of unvetted so-called sponsors?” Miller continued. “Do you know how many stories I could tell you of children that were trafficked across the border and raped because of the policies of Joe Biden?”

Miller then suggested that no library could hold the volumes required to chronicle the harm inflicted by open borders.

“Where does our whole country go to get repaid for all of the wealth, all of the prosperity and security that has been stolen from us by decades of uncontrolled illegal mass migration?” he asked.

Finally, Miller concluded by referring to illegal immigration as a “tragedy” that defies description.

Where do Americans go to get repaid for the damages inflicted by mass migration? pic.twitter.com/lG0PUgTtJU — Stephen Miller (@StephenM) April 19, 2025

One senses, of course, that patriotic Americans would gladly forego reparations in favor of simply getting our country back.

Nonetheless, it sure is nice to hear a public official speak so passionately on behalf of actual Americans.

