Repeat Offender Charged with Assaulting, Robbing Pregnant Woman While on Blue City's 'Electronic Monitoring'

A convicted repeat offender violating his pretrial release conditions was charged with attacking and robbing a pregnant woman in Chicago while subject to an often-criticized “electronic monitoring” program, CWB Chicago reported.

Devon Jones flouted his release conditions eight times prior to the incident after being arrested in August for an alleged disturbance inside a restaurant involving a taser, the outlet reported, citing court records. Cook County Chief Judge Charles Beach II ordered a review of the GPS monitoring program in December, saying it needed more oversight to hold arrestees accountable, according to CWB Chicago.

The Daily Caller News Foundation could not identify an attorney for Jones.

Jones allegedly roamed the Chicago train system for hours while he was supposed to be at home and entered through a gate without paying fare, CWB Chicago reported. His alleged victim said he struck her in the buttocks, grabbed her, and fought for her purse, causing her to fall to the ground multiple times. He then allegedly took an iPad from the purse and rode away on a bike.

The pregnant victim suffered scratching and bruising injuries from the incident, the outlet reported. Jones was later arrested Dec. 28 while allegedly breaking into a home in a nearby Chicago neighborhood. He was ordered detained pretrial.

After his August arrest, prosecutors asked Judge Susana Ortiz to lock him up due to his felony record that included a gun case, but she declined, CBW Chicago reported.

The electronic monitoring system, usually involving an ankle device, also came into the spotlight in November when another repeat offender violating the program was accused of burning a woman alive on a public train and hospitalizing her. He was detained pending trial after the Department of Justice brought federal charges.

