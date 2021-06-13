News
Report: 2017 Footage Proves Without a Doubt That Wuhan Lab Held Live Bats, Animals Came Into Close Contact with Scientists

Jack Davis June 13, 2021 at 8:33am

A new report claims that bats were housed inside the Wuhan Institute of Virology many years before the coronavirus outbreak of 2019.

Chinese officials have claimed that the virus — in some unexplained fashion — leaped from one that infected bats to one that infected humans. Its initial explanation claimed that the transmission took place at a Wuhan market where unusual animals are sold for food.

However, despite early denials of any possible connection, attention has increasingly focused on the Wuhan lab as the source of the outbreak.

A new report from Sky News Australia includes what it said was a Chinese Academy of Sciences video from May 2017 that documents the presence of live bats in the institute of virology.

The video outlines security precautions that are in place if “an accident” occurred and notes that it includes interview with scientists “at the heart of the one of the greatest cover-ups the world has ever seen.”

The report quotes zoologist Peter Daszak, a member of the World Health Organization team that investigated the origin of the pandemic as walking back an initial claim that it was some form of conspiracy to suggest that bats were there.

“We didn’t ask them if they had bats,” he said.

Did China conspire to cover up the real cause of the coronavirus pandemic?

“I wouldn’t be surprised if, like many other virology labs, they were trying to set up a bat colony. I know it’s happening in labs here and in other countries,” he said in the report.

View it below. The bats make an appearance about the 3:30 mark:

A report in the New York Post said that workers at the lab complained in 2017 of being bitten by bats during research.

Further, a report by Business Insider noted a contradiction in what China has been saying about and bats.

The report said that a December 2019 video produced by China boasted of China’s Centers for Disease Control lab researchers collecting virus samples from bats. China’s CDC lab is also located in Wuhan.

However, the report also noted that when the WHO went to investigate the cause of the pandemic, the lab said it never stored bat viruses.

David Relman, a Stanford University microbiologist, said experts have not had access to information they need to be certain about the origins of the virus, according to The Washington Post.

“We can’t even begin to talk about a consensus other than a consensus that we don’t know,” he said. “We have nothing like the amount of data we need.”

“Any lab that handles a significant number of samples from bats or other potential coronavirus host species, or performs engineering on coronaviruses” should be considered as a potential source, he said.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
