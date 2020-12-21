A Chicago-area hospital resumed coronavirus vaccinations on Sunday following a one-day pause after four healthcare workers experienced adverse reactions to the Pfizer injection last week.

The symptoms experienced by the four employees at the Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville, Illinois, included elevated heart rates and tingling.

Three of the workers are currently doing well, while the fourth is receiving additional treatment, WFLD-TV reported.

“Reactions are an expected side effect of vaccination,” the hospital pointed out in a statement.

The Advocate Condell Medical Center noted that the four team members represent less than 0.15 percent of the 3,000 employees who have received the COVID-19 vaccine across its organization.

The hospital said it continued vaccinations without interruption at its other sites, including eight more in Illinois and another three in Wisconsin.

The medical center emphasized that it had received approval from both local health officials and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to resume vaccinations and that it’s prepared for any contingency.

“Our site vaccination teams remain prepared to respond quickly and appropriately should anyone experience any kind of reaction,” the hospital said in a statement.

“Out of an abundance of caution, we have increased our post-vaccine evaluation period to 30 minutes for all individuals across all our sites, which exceeds CDC/ACIP recommendations.”

Last week, a health care worker in Alaska was hospitalized after suffering a serious allergic reaction to Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine.

Earlier this month, the Food and Drug Administration approved the coronavirus vaccines manufactured by Pfizer and BioNTech after less a year of research and development.

On Friday, the FDA approved a second vaccine, manufactured by Moderna.

To reassure the public of its safety, Vice President Mike Pence and his wife, Karen, both received an injection of Pfizer’s vaccine on national television on Friday.

“Karen and I were more than happy to step forward before this week was out to take the safe and effective coronavirus vaccine that we have secured and produced for the American people. It’s a truly inspiring day,” the Vice President said.

Pence, who heads the White House coronavirus task force, said the vaccines were produced in record time, thanks to the Trump administration’s Operation Warp Speed initiative.

“Under Operation Warp Speed, the first coronavirus vaccine is literally being administered in states across the country to millions of Americans,” he said.

“And make no mistake about it: It’s a medical miracle.”

Pence noted that the average vaccine takes years to develop and distribute. However, he said under the Trump administration, a coronavirus vaccine was rolled out in a historically rapid time.

“The average vaccine, I’m told by our experts, usually takes between 8 and 12 years to develop and then manufacture and distribute,” Pence said.

“But we’re on track, here in the United States, to administer millions of doses to the American people in less than one year. It is a miracle indeed.”

Ever since the COVID-19 vaccine was introduced, both skeptics and enthusiasts have been vocal about its efficacy and necessity in combating a virus with a 99 percent recovery rate.

