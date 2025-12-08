Report: 48 More Christians Slaughtered in Nigeria, Hundreds of Homes Destroyed

Nigerian soil continues to be drenched with Christian blood, according to a new report.

The website Genocide Watch says that latest eruptions of attacks against Christians “have left more than 48 Christians killed and hundreds of homes reduced to ashes.”

Fr. George Dogo of Holy Family Cathedral said victims get no protection from the Nigerian military.

“When my parishioners report ongoing or impending attacks, the military may not show at all. And if they come, they ask what kind of guns the terrorists are carrying—and afterwards disappear,” he said.

48 Christians Gunned Down in Taraba State, Nigeria @genocide_watch Entire communities are fleeing as residents, and religious leaders accuse the Nigerian military of standing by—or even enabling—Fulani terrorists…https://t.co/VESy99AnFa — James Joseph (@James_JosephTDL) December 6, 2025

Fidelia Jeremiah of Igbum village said during attacks on Nov. 29, “We made calls to the Nigerian military, but the personnel refused to pick.

“Later they switched off their phones,” she said.

She added that her uncle was murdered the same night and, “I hold the military responsible.”

Another new report said a Catholic priest was kidnapped from his home, according to aciAfrica.

Fr. Emmanuel Ezema, who serves at St. Peter’s Catholic Church Rumi, was abducted on Tuesday at around 11:30 p.m.

The attacks on Christians are sadly continuing in Nigeria. pic.twitter.com/YePO4ccsXj — Insurrection Barbie (@DefiyantlyFree) December 6, 2025

In early November, President Donald Trump said he expected Nigeria to take seriously the calls for protecting Christians.

The Trump administration has listed Nigeria as a County of Particular Concern for its laxity in affirming religious freedom.

Republican Rep. Riley Moore of West Virginia noted that in a recent meeting with Nigerian officials, “I made it crystal clear that the United States must see tangible steps to ensure that Christians are not subject to violence, persecution, displacement, and death simply for believing in our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.”

“We stand ready to work cooperatively with the Nigerians to help their nation combat the terrorism perpetrated by Boko Haram, ISWAP, and Fulani militants against their population, specifically Christians in the Northeast and Middle Belt regions of Nigeria,” he continued.

In a recent roundtable, @RepRileyMoore underscored how Christians in Nigeria are being kidnapped, attacked, and even killed, for simply practicing their faith. As the threat continues to grow, Appropriators are taking action to protect those most vulnerable. pic.twitter.com/sUHDPpkazw — House Appropriations (@HouseAppropsGOP) December 5, 2025

“President Trump and Congress are united and serious in our resolve to end the violence against Christians and disrupt and destroy terrorist groups within Nigeria. I urge the Nigerians to work with us in cooperation and coordination on this critical issue,” he said.

On Wednesday, Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that under a new policy, the State Department will “restrict visa issuance to individuals who have directed, authorized, significantly supported, participated in, or carried out violations of religious freedom and, where appropriate, their immediate family members.”

Rubio said the policy will be applied to Nigeria as well as other nations that restrict religious freedom.

The United Nations noted that since Nov. 17, more than 400 people have been kidnapped in Nigeria.

That includes more than 300 Christians abducted St. Mary’s School in the state of Niger, according to the BBC.

