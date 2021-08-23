Report: 7 Horrifying Videos Show Australia Now a Brutal Police State Thanks to COVID Fascists

Two years ago, my husband and I traveled to Australia for the first time and we were enchanted by the country. From the turquoise waters of the Whitsunday Islands to the raw splendor of Tasmania, we were captivated by its magnificent physical beauty. Moreover, the Australian people were warm and welcoming. We vowed to return — soon.

I’m no longer in such a hurry.

The tyrannical measures adopted by the Australian government to stop the spread of COVID-19 have turned the country into a police state at lightning speed.

I suppose this is illustrative of what happens when citizens turn over their firearms to the government en masse as they did in the 1990s.

1. The Sydney Morning Herald reported that last week in New South Wales, several dogs at a rescue were shot dead to prevent shelter workers from traveling to pick them up. This is unacceptable.

2. If you click on the image inside the following tweet, you’ll see just how broad the government’s power has become. For example, law enforcement officials can “[b]reak into any land, building, structure or vehicle using whatever force necessary.” They are also authorized to “[c]ompel people to give information.”

Hmmm.

This is a dictionary definition of a police state. pic.twitter.com/YYT5jEm0tM — Ezra Levant 🍁 (@ezralevant) August 21, 2021

3. Needless to say, the Australian people are pushing back.

Expect these anti-lockdown protest in Australia to grow pic.twitter.com/8qOkhsxkls — Luke Rudkowski (@Lukewearechange) August 21, 2021

4. Hundreds of people have been fined and arrested so far in the protests.

Authorities in Australia say more than 250 people have been arrested while protesting coronavirus lockdowns in the country. Many faced fines for defying health orders. https://t.co/fFJ0Qhi2bq — The Associated Press (@AP) August 21, 2021

5. In the clip below, “Chris”, 47, says he was involuntarily taken from his home by two police officers and two mental health workers by ambulance to a mental hospital where he is being held against his will.

His wife reportedly alerted authorities that he disagrees with the government’s freedom-crushing emergency powers.

August 11, 2021 – Perth Australia This man is behind held in a Mental ward (prison) for holding a differing opinion to the Government about Covid.

Dobbed in BY HIS WIFE! 😨🤬 pic.twitter.com/ivruPOpTq5 — Teresa 2.0 (@Thorsome4) August 12, 2021

6. In one of the more stunning examples of police excess, a pedestrian crossing a street refused to stop for the police and was struck by a police car. It’s unclear what his actual offense could have been. It’s possible he was violating a lockdown mandate.

As he tried to pick himself up off the pavement, he was immediately pushed to the ground by several police officers who surrounded him.

WARNING: The following video contains vulgar language that some viewers will find offensive.

What would American “defund the police” advocates say about these tactics?

Can anyone notice the difference between the violence of the taliban against the Afghans, and the violence of the australian police against the australians? 🤔 #طالبان #أفغانستان #Afghanistan #AustraliaHasFallen pic.twitter.com/yVwQPCdhrO — 𝔐𝔲𝔰𝔱𝔞𝔣𝔞 🌱 (@mab985) August 22, 2021

7. Compared to other countries, Australia’s vaccination rate is very low. Less than 30 percent of its population of roughly 16 million is fully vaccinated, a situation which the government is trying hard to rectify.

This is likely due to the low incidence of COVID-19 in the initial wave of the pandemic. According to the statistics website Worldometers, as of Monday morning, there have been only 984 total COVID deaths in the country. However, that number has begun to accelerate over the past month.

Australia has a strikingly low vaccination rate, less than 30% of the 16+ population. https://t.co/ypyNrYQ85e 1/x — David Frum (@davidfrum) August 22, 2021

8. A man on horseback came to warn his fellow protesters that the police were coming. “Cross the border. They cannot arrest all of us,” he yelled to the crowd.

Modern day Paul revere’s in Australia pic.twitter.com/Lj84g8QnCq — Luke Rudkowski (@Lukewearechange) August 22, 2021

9. On Friday, thousands of angry citizens gathered in Melbourne’s business district to protest the city’s draconian lockdown measures. They were met with rubber bullets, pepper spray and tear gas.

#BREAKING: Police fire rubber bullets and pepper spray into a large crowd of lockdown protesters in Melbourne. Full story coming exclusively to https://t.co/EaIX3zkB2M from Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane. Rebel report from the prison island. pic.twitter.com/lwHKVWwtIy — Avi Yemini 🇦🇺🇮🇱 (@OzraeliAvi) August 21, 2021

10. In the next clip, police are seen manhandling someone who appears to be a female protester.

Brutish thugs that are heartless as they are brainless attack a poor woman because she anted to protest in Australia pic.twitter.com/KRQpfpVTcl — Luke Rudkowski (@Lukewearechange) August 21, 2021

11. Finally, police put a man who I assume was in violation of the lockdown into a headlock. A woman’s voice coming from off-camera is telling them the man’s face is turning blue.

Remember the government is doing this for your Health pic.twitter.com/r55DrjDIqv — Luke Rudkowski (@Lukewearechange) August 21, 2021

As stated on the Australian government’s website, citizens may exercise their right to freedom of assembly and association as long as their protests remain peaceful.

According to the site, “Australia is a party to seven core international human rights treaties. The right to freedom of assembly and association is contained in articles 21 and 22 of the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR).”

However, “under article 4 of the ICCPR, countries may take measures derogating from certain of their obligations under the Covenant, including the right to freedom of assembly and association ‘in time of public emergency which threatens the life of the nation and the existence of which is officially proclaimed’. Such measures may only be taken ‘to the extent strictly required by the exigencies of the situation, provided that such measures are not inconsistent with their other obligations under international law.”

“In addition, under article 21 freedom of assembly may be subject to restrictions imposed in conformity with the law and which are necessary in a democratic society in the interests of national security or public safety, public order, the protection of public health or morals or the protection of the rights and freedoms of others.”

The government clearly regards the recent uptick in coronavirus cases as an emergency and considers these infringements on citizen’s rights to be necessary to maintain public safety.

Perhaps Australians shouldn’t have handed over their guns to the government so willingly 30 years ago.

