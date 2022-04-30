Share
Report: 9,000 Drone Incursions Into US Airspace Recorded; Reconnaissance Conducted on American Forces

 By Jack Davis  April 30, 2022 at 7:01am
America is being spied upon by an enemy just across its southern border, according to a new report.

A report from Judicial Watch that cites an unnamed senior Homeland Security official said Mexican drug cartels have launched more than 9,000 drone flights into America over the past year.

The drones are sent to spy on law enforcement and related security operations in the Texas area, the official said.

Border Patrol agents have grabbed some of the drones and are trying to probe their technology to learn more about the cartels and their operations, Judicial Watch reported, citing what it said was a “high-level official at the agency.”

Judicial Watch plans to file a Freedom of Information Act request to learn more about the border drone incursions.

Drones help human smugglers and drug traffickers spot gaps in border coverage, Judicial Watch was told.

Do we need a real border czar?

The drones also can help cartels see the success of their efforts to send swarms of illegal immigrants to one place while they cross the border with their cargo.

Brandon Judd, the president of the union representing the Border Patrol agents, said drones sometimes ferry small amounts of illegal drugs into the United States.

“They are dropping fentanyl,” Judd said. “They fly into certain locations, drop them to the ground and fentanyl is taken off of them and they take back off into Mexico.”

Judd noted that the drones used are not sophisticated, just what he termed  “run of the mill” devices.

Anecdotal information that drones have been used goes back about three years, Judicial Watch said.

Former acting DHS Deputy Secretary Ken Cuccinelli has said the cartels control the border, according to Fox News.

“Remember who manages the border, it isn’t the federal government of the United States, it’s the drug cartels of Mexico. Some of the most evil, vicious people in the Western hemisphere,” he said.

“And they run their human smuggling operation through the exact same channels that they run their drug smuggling operation through. And they direct the flows to distract and move the Border Patrol around, using people to try and avoid getting their high-value crossings caught and to put as many of them over the border as possible,” he said.

“There are some estimates that the drug cartels are now making more money from human smuggling than from drug smuggling,” he said.

Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Conversation