An address book reportedly found on the streets of New York City appears to show more connections among the rich and famous of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Business Insider obtained a previously unreported address book containing the names of a number of prominent figures, including actress Morgan Fairchild, CNN anchor Chris Cuomo’s wife, Cristina Greeven, former New Republic owner Marty Peretz, and former first lady Melania Trump’s best friend Suzanne Johnson.

Suzanne Ircha, who was married to former Trump administration official Woody Johnson, is also named in the book, along with financier Carl Icahn, billionaire John A. Catsimatidis, and writer Steven Rattner, according to Business Insider, which published a full list of those named in the book.

Former musician Denise Ondayko found the book on the sidewalk in the late 1990’s when she was living in Manhattan’s East Village, Insider reported.

One of her relatives realized who the book might have belonged to in 2020.

Ondayko sold the book on eBay to a congressional candidate who was living in Vermont.

“I wasn’t smart enough to figure out it was Epstein’s,” Ondayko told Insider.

She also told the publication that she reached out to The New York Times, John Oliver and Rachel Maddow about the book before selling it but never heard back.

The book contains 349 names and is dated October 1997, according to Business Insider.

If it is, in fact, one of Epstein’s black books, it could allow the public a glimpse into Epstein’s affairs a decade before his already publicized little black book was completed.

Over 200 names are included in the book that do not appear in the later address book, which turned up around 2009.

Epstein died of apparent suicide in a federal jail in New York City in August 2019.

His cohort Ghislaine Maxwell, who has been accused of involvement in Epstein’s crimes against young women, was arrested by the FBI in July 2020.

A grand jury indicted her on charges of conspiracy to entice minors to engage in illegal sex acts, conspiracy to transport minors to these illegal sex acts, transportation of a minor to engage in illegal sex acts, and perjury.

The victims were as young as 14 years old, the indictment said, noting both Maxwell and Epstein “knew that certain victims were in fact under the age of 18.”

A version of this article appeared on The Daily Caller News Foundation website.

