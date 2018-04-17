The Western Journal

Report: Airstrikes Continue to Rain Down in Syria… Air Defense Deployed

By Chris Agee
April 17, 2018 at 1:09pm

Syria has reportedly been hit with another air raid in the days since the government’s latest alleged use of chemical weapons against its own citizens.

A trilateral airstrike earlier this month was led by U.S., British and French forces with the support of the other 26 NATO member nations.

Do you support continued airstrikes in Syria?

Days later, the Jerusalem Post cited media reports within Syria that another round of air raids were reported Tuesday morning over specific military sites.

Early Tuesday morning, the strikes were reported near the areas of Damascus, Homs and the Al-Sayrat airbase.

A specific target reportedly included in the raid was Dumair airport, which is believed to be the site of Syrian and Russian military coordination.

Shortly after the latest round of bombing, locals said Syria’s air defense system was engaged, launching rockets with the intent of intercepting incoming missiles.

Some strikes, including one allegedly targeting the Shayrat airbase, have since been disputed by sources online. It was also unclear which military force or forces were responsible for the latest round of bombings.

Officials at the Pentagon denied the U.S. played any role in continued Syrian air raids following Saturday’s campaign.

President Donald Trump thanked partner nations in a tweet declaring a “perfectly executed strike” just hours after it began early Saturday morning.

“Thank you to France and the United Kingdom for their wisdom and the power of their fine Military,” he wrote. “Could not have had a better result. Mission Accomplished!”

The Pentagon confirmed U.S. involvement in the strikes on three strategic targets. A statement indicated the mission was a “one-time shot” in direct response to the latest reports of Syrian citizens poisoned by chemical weapons.

Early social media reports, particularly from sources within Syria, suggested the Israeli military staged Tuesday morning’s strikes.

Israeli forces were also linked to another Syrian airstrike on April 9, days before the U.S.-led mission and just two days after the latest alleged round of chemical weapons use.

RELATED: Iran Responds to Israeli Syria Strike, Says ‘Date Has Been Set’ for Their Destruction

As the U.K. Telegraph reported, recent warnings have surfaced that the earlier attack blamed on Israel, in which seven Iranians were killed at a Syrian air base, could result in retaliation against the Jewish nation.

Israel said it targeted the T4 air base as part of its ongoing effort to prevent Iran from gaining a permanent position of influence within Syria’s volatile military.

Military officials in Israel were reportedly on high alert Tuesday as a senior adviser to Iranian supreme leader Ali Khamenei pledged the deaths “would not stand without a response.”

Israel had specifically identified the threat of an airstrike launched out of Syria by Iranian Revolutionary Guard forces.

One official confirmed that the military was focusing on the that military force as “most likely to be the designated unit that will try to wage an attack against Israel.”

Tags: Israel, Syria

By: Chris Agee on April 17, 2018 at 1:09pm

Recently Posted