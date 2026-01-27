Share
A U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer is seen in a file photo from February 2025.
A U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer is seen in a file photo from February 2025. (Aaron M. Sprecher / Getty Images)

Report: Alex Pretti Had Violent Confrontation with ICE Agents Only One Week Before His Death

 By Randy DeSoto  January 27, 2026 at 1:54pm
Alex Pretti, the man shot and killed by Border Patrol agents over the weekend, reportedly had a previous violent confrontation with federal officers that left him injured.

“It is unclear how Pretti first came to the attention of federal authorities, but sources told CNN that about a week before his death, he suffered a broken rib when a group of federal officers tackled him while he was protesting their attempt to detain other individuals,” the news outlet said.

CNN added, “The earlier incident started when he stopped his car after observing ICE agents chasing what he described as a family on foot, and began shouting and blowing his whistle, according to a source who asked not to be named out of fear of retribution.

“Pretti later told the source that five agents tackled him and one leaned on his back — an encounter that left him with a broken rib. The agents quickly released him at the scene.”

The unnamed source said, “That day, he thought he was going to die.”

“Pretti was later given medication consistent with treating a broken rib, according to records reviewed by CNN,” the outlet reported.

The Department of Homeland Security said in a statement to CNN that “DHS law enforcement has no record of this incident.”

Conservative podcast host Hayley Caronia posted on social media platform X in response to the story, “So according to CNN’s sources, ICU nurse Alex Pretti broke his rib a week ago. Then he was out in the streets for round 2 with ICE agents just days later. Is he not on video pulling that woman up from the ground? Was he taking painkillers? This does not add up.”

Below is video footage from the incident Saturday, when Pretti could be seen aggressively pulling a woman.

CNN further reported that the DHS created an online tip form to compile information about people allegedly harassing federal officers involved with immigration enforcement, questioning whether Pretti was already known by agents.

DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said in a statement regarding the practice, “When our law enforcement encounter a violent agitator who is breaking the law, obstructing law enforcement or assaulting them, our law enforcement make records to advance prosecution. This is not groundbreaking, it is standard protocol.”

The New York Post reported, “FBI Director Kash Patel has also said that his agency is investigating encrypted group chats on the app Signal, which are reportedly used by activists to share information about ICE activities. Such groups “create a scenario that illegally entraps and puts law enforcement in harm’s way.”

