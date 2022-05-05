Report: Amazon Will Give Employees Up to $4,000 to Travel to Kill Their Unborn Baby

You knew that, as the Supreme Court potentially readied an opinion that could overturn Roe v. Wade, it wouldn’t be long before America’s wokest corporations would be lining up to express their outrage our nation will reportedly no longer have an invented constitutional right to abortion.

In the case of Amazon, the nation’s second-largest private employer, that expression of outrage has a dollar amount attached to it: $4,000.

On Tuesday, Reuters reported that the internet-sales giant let employees know the previous day that it would reimburse staff up to $4,000 in travel expenses annually for medical treatments for non-life threatening conditions.

One of those conditions? Being pregnant. That’s right, abortion is covered — so, if one of Amazon’s employees lives in a state where killing the unborn is restricted, the employee can travel to one where it isn’t.

The message came on the same day that a leaked draft opinion that was published by Politico indicated the court would be overturning Roe v. Wade in its decision on Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health. That case concerns a Mississippi law that bans abortion after 15 weeks.

While Amazon’s decision is obviously not a reaction to the Politico report, which was published Monday about 8:30 p.m. EDT, it’s highly likely the company’s policy was developed with the idea that a Supreme Court decision overturning Roe is in the offing. The court now has a 6-3 conservative majority — or a 5-4 conservative majority if the waffling John Roberts is discounted.

The benefit is part of a package that also allows employees $10,000 for travel if the condition is life-threatening. (Alas, the unborn child whose life is actually threatened doesn’t get any protection out of the deal.)

“Amazon’s new benefit, effective to Jan. 1 retroactively, applies if an operation is not available within 100 miles of an employee’s home and virtual care is not possible, the company’s message said,” Reuters reported.

“It is open to U.S. employees or covered dependents enrolled in Premera or Aetna health plans, whether they work in a corporate office or a warehouse.”

While other companies have similar plans that allow their employees to bypass any state laws restricting abortion — Citigroup Inc. and Yelp Inc. were specifically named by Reuters — Amazon’s announcement happened to fall on the day it was reported Roe v. Wade would be overturned.

The fact that it came from the company that is behind only Walmart in the number of employees in the U.S., according to an NBC report in July, gives it that much more impact.

The official ruling is expected by the end of June, although Politico’s report indicated four other conservative justices had aligned with the draft opinion by Justice Samuel Alito, which called the logic undergirding Roe v. Wade “extremely weak.”

“Roe was egregiously wrong from the start,” Alito wrote in the opinion. He also slammed the 1992 abortion decision Planned Parenthood v. Casey, which established the “undue burden” test for legislation restricting the procedure.

“We hold that Roe and Casey must be overruled,” Alito wrote. “It is time to heed the Constitution and return the issue of abortion to the people’s elected representatives.”

The Supreme Court acknowledged that the draft opinion was authentic in a statement, while cautioning that the ruling wasn’t final and subject to change.

Nevertheless, pro-abortion protests have broken out in a predictably “fiery but mostly peaceful” fashion — and it won’t be long before the woke crowd demands private corporations help employees circumvent state laws on abortion.

It’s not that this kind of thing isn’t expected from Amazon. After all, this is the corporate behemoth that removed a book called “When Harry Became Sally: Responding to the Transgender Moment” from its store last year for being decidedly un-woke about the transgender movement.

(Don’t worry, though: You can still buy “Mein Kampf” and the Unabomber’s manifesto.)

The question becomes, how many corporations will follow Amazon’s lead if Roe v. Wade is overturned? If that’s the case, roughly two-dozen states would have laws that would limit access to terminating an unborn child. The leftist mob and pro-abortion advocates aren’t going to be easily appeased by statements of solidarity.

They’re going to want numbers. At Amazon, a woman’s right to kill her baby is worth up to $4,000 per employee. You can bet the left will expect the rest of corporate America to fall into line.

